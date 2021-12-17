ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

You Just Can’t Beat IRL. And, Why This ‘Ugly’ Exit Got An Online Ovation.

By Ray Latif
tasteradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack at the BevNET HQ and WCB (West Coast Branch) offices, Taste Radio’s hosts reflected on the nine-day, three-event, four-competition extravaganza that was Brewbound Live, NOSH Live and BevNET Live. As part of their conversation, the hosts discussed the value of in-person networking, connecting with entrepreneurs for the first time after...

www.tasteradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

Alison Roman Just Can't Help Herself

A food-world star's method and mess. Last night, the ninth and final episode of season three of HBO's "Succession" aired. If you haven't been watching, please check on your friends who have. If you did watch: are you okay??? (Warning: spoilers within.)
TV SERIES
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man horrifies viewers with tour of ‘smallest apartment’ in New York: ‘Whatever you’re paying is too much’

A man has shocked viewers after giving a tour of his miniscule apartment, which he claimed is the “smallest apartment in New York”.AJ, who goes by the username @ajwebber on TikTok, shared what life is like living in the miniature apartment in a video uploaded last week.“Here’s what it’s like living in the smallest apartment in New York,” he began the video. “Wherever your expectations are, lower them.”AJ then proceeded to unlock the door to his apartment, with the video panning to show the sink placed just inches from the front door.“And right next to the sink, conveniently located,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irl#Food And Beverage#Wcb#Taste Radio#Brewbound Live#Whole Foods#Ginsation#Funkytown Brewery#Golden Rule#Super Coffee#Athletic Brewing Co
Telegraph

I Literally Just Told You, review: can't remember where you put your glasses? This quiz is not for you

Before we get into I Literally Just Told You (Channel 4), a surprisingly enjoyable new game show hosted by Jimmy Carr, let us take a moment to mourn the death of general knowledge. Amira, one of the contestants, was presented with a multiple-choice question to which the answers were either Prince Charles, Prince Harry or Prince Andrew. “I’m not sure who Prince Charles is,” said Amira, who is 24.
TV & VIDEOS
Inc.com

You Actually Can See the Future -- You Just Can't Do It Alone

Early in his career, psychologist and researcher Philip Tetlock gained notoriety for his work exploring how well people predict the future - something we'd all like to do right now. Spoiler alert: Tetlock was quick to make clear that none of us has a crystal ball. Yet some, he found, are in fact consistently better than others at peering ahead. To most, Tetlock's work is best known by the analogous names he gave to good predictors and not-so-good ones: he called them foxes and hedgehogs. Foxes, Tetlock said, lean towards curiosity. They are open, inventive, bold, and tenacious. Quite the opposite, hedgehogs are deeply focused, often rule-bound, and can be narrow in their ways. The reality is that ultimately, we need both skill sets. And the good news is that all of us possess the ability to think both ways. Yet, in the most challenging and changing times, it's our fox mindset that proves most pivotal. But Tetlock was trying to tell us something more.
MENTAL HEALTH
westwoodhorizon.com

Sorry Streaming Services, You Can’t Beat the Magic of Live Performances, and ‘Diana the Musical’ Proves It

“Flashbulbs fill the air. Frenzy fills the night.” Those magical first lines of Diana the Musical were never able to grace the Broadway stage in 2020. The show was originally set to debut on March 31, but was ultimately pushed back due to the pandemic. In wake of this, Netflix decided to release a filmed version of the musical a month and a half before it was to take the stage.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Henry County Daily Herald

Dog Lost For Weeks Can’t Believe Mom And Dad Are Here To Get Her | The Dodo

Dog lost for weeks has the most amazing reunion with Mom and Dad. For updates on Ashley and her family, check them out on Facebook: http://thedo.do/brittneynovickis, and on TikTok: http://thedo.do/brittneyannenovic. Special thanks to Halifax Humane Society for helping to reunite them, you can follow them on Facebook: http://thedo.do/halifaxhumanesociety and on...
ANIMALS
Vibe

Alicia Keys Admits She Never Knew The Infamous Lil Mama Moment Happened Until Jay-Z Told Her

Ahead of the release of Alicia Keys’ highly-anticipated double album, KEYS, the singer sat with Noreaga and the Drink Champs crew to discuss a slew of juicy topics. In one of the first snippets shared, Alicia finally tells her version of what went down at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Lil Mama infamously crashed her and Jay-Z’s iconic “Empire State of Mind” performance. N.O.R.E. asked the hilarious question on everyone’s minds, “How mad were you at Lil Mama when she f**ked up y’all performance?” “The truth of the truth truth truth—,” Alicia began before motioning that Jay-Z was center stage while she...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

You Can't Be Serious: an interview with Kal Penn

The star of the Harold and Kumar franchise, House, and Designated Survivor recounts why he rejected the advice of his aunties and guidance counselors and, instead of becoming a doctor or “something practical,” embarked on a surprising journey that has included confronting racism in Hollywood, meeting his future husband, and working in the Obama administration, in this entertaining and refreshingly candid memoir.
CELEBRITIES
homenewshere.com

Orphaned Baby Donkey Kicked Away Anyone Who Tried To Be Friends | The Dodo Odd Couples

Orphaned baby donkey tried to kick anyone who wanted to be friends — then she met her soulmate 💛. To see more amazing rescues, visit Hasty's Haven's website: https://thedo.do/hastyshaven, donate here: https://thedo.do/hastyshavendonate and follow them on on TikTok: https://thedo.do/Hastyshaven. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy