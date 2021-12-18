Moving Beyond Compassion Fatigue

Collective trauma: psychiatry can play a major role in addressing public anxiety and fear. The world is facing global crises of catastrophic magnitude. Paradoxically, while modern psychiatry is entering a golden age, with many scientific and cultural advances leading to effective low-cost care for common illnesses such as anxiety and depression, and less stigma associated with mental health disorders, the global catastrophes facing every person have led to a collective trauma. Healers and sufferers are now universally affected—no one is safe—creating a new solidarity of mutually concerned interests that, if mobilized, could lead to the establishment of new and powerful co-constructed relationships and actions. Old ideas need to be discarded, and new solutions imagined, studied, and implemented. The world is at a crossroads, and the psychiatric profession can be at the vanguard of offering a new vision. In this brief review of one of the major global crises facing humanity—the refugee crisis—a new vision of psychiatric care is considered. This vision, presented to the National Academy of Medicine in 2016, has since matured, as we have been forced to confront major crises facing all of us.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO