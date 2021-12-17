Legislature to Review Possible Tax Cut

As Republican leaders ramp up their pitch to eliminate the state income tax, Iowans need to remember two things. First, we all pay our taxes from our income. Iowa's current interconnected system of taxes which funds state and local government services including our community public schools is reasonably balanced across a wide range of incomes. Lower income households pay a larger percentage of their income in sales, property and road use taxes. Higher income households pay a higher percentage of their income in income tax. Eliminating the income tax would destroy that balance. Younger Iowans would likely be among those hit the hardest. Second, my special tax break really just shifts my responsibility to support my state and community to my neighbor. The Iowa income tax is an incredibly complex maze of special exclusions, exemptions, deductions, and credits. The Legislature's efforts should be focused on a cleaner, simpler income tax with lower rates for all. That would be fairer to all Iowans.

INCOME TAX ・ 5 DAYS AGO