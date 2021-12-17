ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislature to Review Possible Tax Cut

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana is now expected to have about $5 billion dollars more in the bank than was expected in budget...

NJBIZ

Business tax exemption for COVID expenses clears Legislature

The state Legislature approved a bill to help offset the costs to businesses of retrofitting their operations because of COVID-19 restrictions. Several other measures were approved in the state Senate on Dec. 20 in a lengthy voting session before lawmakers break for the holidays. Gov. Phil Murphy has until Jan. 10, 2022 to act on the legislation.
INCOME TAX
Republic

Tax cuts top 2022 agenda for lawmakers

INDIANAPOLIS — Whether Indiana lawmakers will cut business taxes in the 2022 session could be a $300 million question. House Republican leaders want to reduce the personal property taxes businesses pay on equipment, claiming it is one of the last tax obstacles in recruiting new businesses and spurring growth for businesses already here.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTOP

Northam proposes cutting Va. grocery tax, income tax

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing tax cuts that would reduce the state revenues by $2.1 billion. Northam announced his plan to cut taxes on Tuesday in Richmond. He said it will benefit working people, particularly those who struggled during the pandemic. “Some jobs simply can’t move online — restaurant...
VIRGINIA STATE
siouxlandproud.com

Iowa GOP discuss possible tax cuts

(KCAU) — Iowa’s tax revenue projecting committee offered up some encouraging news Monday. It is predicted that state revenue will increase by about 3% for the current fiscal year and 1.7% next year. Iowa and many other states experienced a boost from federal Covid-19 aid, fueling an increase...
IOWA STATE
State
Indiana State
swiowanewssource.com

Growing state budget prompts calls for tax cuts

A panel of budget experts delivered Christmas cheer to state government leaders Monday, reporting the Iowa economy is robust and is expected to deliver growing tax revenues — about 3% more this fiscal year and 1.7% more next year. At the same time, the three-member Revenue Estimating Conference charged...
95.3 MNC

Governor Holcomb “waiting to see” about possible tax cut

Governor Holcomb is taking a wait-and-see approach to House Republicans’ plans for a tax cut. Hoosiers will receive a one-time income tax cut next year under the state’s automatic tax rebate law. Speaker Todd Huston says Republicans will propose an income tax cut, though he says they’re still deciding whether to cut the tax rate or give Hoosiers a credit on their return.
INCOME TAX
Indiana Lawmakers Reviewing Tax Cut

Governor Holcomb is taking a wait-and-see approach to House Republicans’ plans for a tax cut. Hoosiers will receive a one-time income tax cut next year under the state’s automatic tax rebate law. Speaker Todd Huston says Republicans will propose an income tax cut, though he says they’re still deciding whether to cut the tax rate or give Hoosiers a credit on their return.
INDIANA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Legislature approves tax break for small businesses

(The Center Square) – After a veto from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier this year, the Michigan House and Senate once again approved a bill aiming to help small businesses save more on their federal taxes. The Michigan House approved House Bill 5376 on a 100-3 vote while the Senate...
INCOME TAX
Times Daily

Tax cuts sought for low-income folks, retirees

MONTGOMERY — Two north Alabama lawmakers now have draft legislation offering tax cuts to low-income Alabamians and some retirees. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Legislature should make tax code simple and fair

As Republican leaders ramp up their pitch to eliminate the state income tax, Iowans need to remember two things. First, we all pay our taxes from our income. Iowa's current interconnected system of taxes which funds state and local government services including our community public schools is reasonably balanced across a wide range of incomes. Lower income households pay a larger percentage of their income in sales, property and road use taxes. Higher income households pay a higher percentage of their income in income tax. Eliminating the income tax would destroy that balance. Younger Iowans would likely be among those hit the hardest. Second, my special tax break really just shifts my responsibility to support my state and community to my neighbor. The Iowa income tax is an incredibly complex maze of special exclusions, exemptions, deductions, and credits. The Legislature's efforts should be focused on a cleaner, simpler income tax with lower rates for all. That would be fairer to all Iowans.
INCOME TAX
Crosscut

New WA long-term care tax delayed so Legislature can fix it

A new payroll tax designed to pay for nursing care and other services for aging Washingtonians won’t take effect in January as planned. Inslee's order is designed to halt the program temporarily, until the Legislature can formally vote to delay it. Such action appears imminent. Top legislative leaders said...
WASHINGTON STATE
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Legislature Approves 2022 Budget, Reducing Levy, Cutting Tax Rate

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature on Thursday night approved a 2022 budget that includes a 7% reduction in the county’s generic property tax rate. The $218 million budget includes a real property tax levy of $44,709,272, a reduction of nearly 2% from the current budget year. The full valuation of the county increased by more than $345 million, from $6,089,431,969 to $6,437,196,662, creating a generic property tax rate of $6.95 per $1,000 of assessed value.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WANE-TV

Indiana Gov. Holcomb on ‘responsible tax cuts’ and economic path forward

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – “I love being in a position where we’re continuing to talk about responsible tax cuts.”. That’s Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (R) during a one-on-one interview with WANE 15 earlier this week at the Statehouse. With robust revenue being collected by the state, many Republican legislators in the supermajority have discussed an overhaul to the state’s tax code during the 2022 session.
INDIANA STATE

