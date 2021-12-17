ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Former Cards QB Kurt Warner excited for new biopic ‘American Underdog’

By WILLS RICE
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Arizona Cardinal Kurt Warner’s new biopic “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” was released in theaters on Friday and the quarterback expressed his excitement for the film that is bigger than just football. Warner explained on Arizona Sports’ Bickley & Marotta Show that he was...

arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

Related
GQMagazine

Kurt Warner’s Story Is So Wild (and So American) it Was Made into a Christmas Movie

Years before he’d become the quarterback for one of the greatest offenses in NFL history, Kurt Warner tried out for the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena Football League. The AFL featured smaller fields than the NFL and walls (which players would run into and often flip over) instead of out-of-bounds lines–it was, in Warner’s own words, “like a circus.” Warner, a former Conference Player of the Year at University of Northern Iowa, wanted to play in the NFL, but was released from the one team that gave him a tryout (the Green Bay Packers). Not long after, he worked a job stocking shelves in a grocery store. Desperate to keep his dreams alive, here he was, trying out for the Barnstormers.
NFL
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowans to get early access to Kurt Warner biopic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa will have a chance to see the new movie based on the life of Kurt Warner before its official theatrical release. The film is set for a nationwide release on Christmas day, but Marcus Theaters in Cedar Rapids is having early showings of the film on Friday and Saturday.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
fox5atlanta.com

Quarterback Kurt Warner's life story turned into new movie

Kurt Warner went from a grocery store employee to a two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl Champion. Warner and his wife Brenda Warner joined Good Day to talk about seeing his life story on the big screen in the new film 'American Underdog.'
NFL
Variety

‘American Underdog’ Review: Old-Fashioned Sports Biopic Hits the Sweet Spot as Family-Friendly Entertainment

Arriving just in time to be an attractive four-quadrant option for family outings to the megaplexes during the holiday season — provided, of course, that the latest COVID surge doesn’t cause another round of movie theater shuttering — “American Underdog” is a thoroughly predictable yet hugely entertaining sports biopic that is bound to please almost anyone who’s not a sourball cynic or a snarky critic. Much of its appeal stems from Zachary Levi’s winningly sincere portrayal of Kurt Warner, the football phenom whose improbable ascent from grocery clerk to NFL superstar by way of a warmup in the Arena League is...
NFL
News On 6

Watch: Director Andrew Erwin Discusses His New Film 'American Underdog'

Just in time for Christmas, comes the inspiring true story of football great Kurt Warner. The movie is called "American Underdog" and it follows the journey of Kurt from a stock boy at a grocery store to a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion, and Hall of Fame quarterback. Andrew...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Anna Paquin
pittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: American Underdog

… What do you mean, “Eh” isn’t a full review?. Okay, okay, fine, I’ll actually review it. But I assure you: “Eh” is all that’s necessary. There’s an oft-used sports cliche about athletes who take unusual paths to pro sports: “great story.” As in, “Boy, Kurt Warner has a great story,” in that he was a marginal college player, went undrafted and played in the Arena Football League for a time before making it to the NFL.
NFL
Collider

Zachary Levi on ‘American Underdog,’ Playing Kurt Warner, His Favorite Comic-Con Memories, and Why ‘Shazam 2’ Is Better Than the Original

With the Erwin Brothers’ American Underdog opening in theaters on Christmas Day, I recently spoke to Zachary Levi about playing former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner in the biopic. Based on the book All Things Possible by Warner and Michael Silver, the film chronicles Warner’s incredible true story, as he went from stocking shelves at a supermarket to becoming a two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP before being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Written by Jon Erwin, David Aaron Cohen, and Jon Gunn, the film also pulls back the curtain on what a lot of people don’t know about Warner’s personal life, including how he met his wife Benda (Anna Paquin), the struggles they went through, and the importance of faith, family and determination in their lives. The film also stars Dennis Quaid, Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, Ser’Darius Blain, Chance Kelly, Morgana Shaw, Brett Varvel, and Bryce Bruckbauer.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Arizona Cardinal
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
realitytitbit.com

What is Kim Fields net worth?

The Real Housewives star Kim Fields is starring in a new movie this Christmas, but what is her net worth?. Season 14 of RHOA is slowly approaching, with new cast members on the scene, and Porsha and Cynthia confirming their exits. Kim fields left the show back in 2015, after a short-lived role.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Return Of Former Star For Special Grudge Match

Guess who’s back? Wrestlers are legitimate athletes, but they do not do the same things as their contemporaries. One of the major differences is in the area of retirement, as you do not see wrestlers stay out of the ring forever most of the time. It also helps that wrestlers are able to come back for a one off match if they choose, which is the case again with another retired wrestler.
WWE
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy