Kraken game against Calgary Flames postponed because of COVID-19 outbreak

It's all but a done deal that NHLers will not be going to the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Concerned about rising COVID numbers and the potential for a lengthy quarantine in a foreign country, NHL players will likely officially announce in the coming days that they won't be participating in the Games. That doesn't mean the tournament will be cancelled, however. Countries will end up sending "plan B" players, those who wouldn't otherwise make the team if NHL players were going. One of those potential replacement players said he'll go, but he wonders why no one seems to care about their safety in Beijing.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO