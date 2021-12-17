ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken game against Calgary Flames postponed because of COVID-19 outbreak

By KOMO News Staff
nbc16.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL announced that the Seattle Kraken game against the Calgary Flames on Dec....

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Bruins, Penguins, Oilers, All-Star Game

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how involved will Jim Rutherford be in the decisions made in Vancouver, even after the Canucks hire a permanent general manager? Meanwhile, there are more updates on the Jakob Chychrun rumors, and might Jason Zucker or Kasperi Kapanen be made available when the Pittsburgh Penguins get healthy? Finally, despite the NHL season being paused, the NHL has not considered canceling the All-Star Game. Why?
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGR550

NHL will not participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 playing havoc on the NHL, the league and its Players’ Association have agreed not to play in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
AFP

NHL players will not compete at Beijing Olympics: reports

National Hockey League players will not compete in February's Beijing Winter Olympics in the wake of 50 NHL games being postponed over Covid-19, according to reports Tuesday. Multiple US news outlets, including ESPN, cited unnamed sources that said the league and NHL Players Association reached an agreement not to send athletes to China. Without the NHL's elite millionaire stars, national teams at the Olympics would resemble those at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, when minor-league and retired players filled out rosters and Russian athletes captured gold. "It's disappointing," said Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos, a 31-year-old Canadian center for the reigning NHL champions.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Caps-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-19, Olympic decision looms

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Capitals, bringing to 50 the number of NHL games that have been postponed amid rising cases. The league said a new date for the...
NHL
CBS Philly

NHL To Pause Season From Wednesday Through Saturday Amid Rise In Positive COVID-19 Test Results

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Tuesday’s Flyers game with the Capitals will be the last one they can play for a few days. The NHL is suspending all operations Wednesday through Christmas day amid a rise in positive COVID-19 test results among players, and with 10 of the league’s 32 teams’ schedules already paused and their facilities closed. The Flyers have placed forward Kevin Hayes on the COVID list as the virus wreaks havoc on the league. The league announced Monday night that it will open its annual holiday break two days earlier than scheduled and have it run through Saturday. The decision, reached...
NHL
markerzone.com

POTENTIAL REPLACEMENT PLAYER FOR OLYMPICS WONDERS WHY NO ONE CARES WHETHER THEY FEEL SAFE IN BEIJING

It's all but a done deal that NHLers will not be going to the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. Concerned about rising COVID numbers and the potential for a lengthy quarantine in a foreign country, NHL players will likely officially announce in the coming days that they won't be participating in the Games. That doesn't mean the tournament will be cancelled, however. Countries will end up sending "plan B" players, those who wouldn't otherwise make the team if NHL players were going. One of those potential replacement players said he'll go, but he wonders why no one seems to care about their safety in Beijing.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Christmas Break Comes Early For Penguins

The good news for the Penguins – their Christmas break is now two-and-a-half days longer. The bad news – they’ve had two games postponed (so far). The worse news – they don’t know for sure when they’ll play again.
NHL
Footwear News

NHL Pulls Out of Winter Olympics Amid COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League (NHL) will not be participating in next year’s Winter Olympics. In announcement on Wednesday, the NHL said it would not be sending any of its players to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which are slated to start in February. The NHL said the decision was made because the League’s regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games. “The National Hockey League respects and admires the desire of NHL players to represent their countries and participate in a ‘best on best’ tournament. Accordingly, we have waited...
NHL
The Spun

Look: Chicago Bears Announce Significant Roster Move

The Chicago Bears will likely be without veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks in Week 16. On Thursday, the team moved the 11th-year pro to the reserve/COVID-19 list — making him doubtful to take the field for Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing four games with an...
NFL
8 News Now

NHL shuts down Wednesday through Saturday; 5 games postponed

The NHL is putting all teams on pause from Wednesday through Saturday. The move postpones five additional games scheduled for Thursday to make it a total of 49 this season. An increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players around the league led to 10 teams closing practice facilities. An early start to the Christmas break also comes with teams being allowed to gather Sunday for testing and other activities. The season is set to resume with games next Monday.
NHL
WTAJ

NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics

(AP) — NHL players will not be allowed to participate in the Beijing Olympics after the league pulled the plug amid a rash of postponements caused by positive COVID-19 test results. Commissioner Gary Bettman made the announcement Tuesday, making official what seemed inevitable in recent days when the list of postponed games quickly grew to 50. The […]
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy