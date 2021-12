In a climate of constant go-go-go energy, it can be hard to remember to take time for yourself and simply slow down. However, occasionally, you meet someone so centered and present, it forces you to recalibrate your approach to not only mental health, but every facet of your daily life. Such was the case upon meeting Taiwanese dancer, new media artist, and choreographer Wen Chi Su at 2021’s Art Basel in Miami, who, in addition to partnering with luxe beauty brand La Prairie, also revealed her calming beauty and wellness routine. Hint: It’s much more cerebral than just adding another serum to your skin care lineup.

