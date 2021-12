Clemson has been looking for a new athletic director since Dan Radakovich left earlier this month. The Tigers reportedly have their guy — and he’s already in-house. Interim athletic director Graham Neff is expected to stay on as the full-time AD once the Clemson Board of Trustees approves his contract, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. The board’s compensation committee meets Thursday, which is when it’s expected to approve Neff’s contract.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO