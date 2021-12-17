Global Esports Federation partners with Flare Network to launch NFT Cup

Mnemonic, an NFT Intelligence Platform that powers blockchain applications, has announced the launch of APIs and cross-chain aggregation platforms to provide intelligence on a large scale for developers. In correspondence with Forbes, the company's CEO, Andrii Yasinetsky, explained the basis for the partnership. According to him, "we realized that to unlock the opportunity and value in this space, there was this key information missing, this data layer of everything that has ever happened in the NFT space," which propelled them to act.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO