Global Esports Federation partners with Flare Network to launch NFT Cup

Helps automotive OEMs and Tier-1s to develop next-gen S32G vehicle processing designs and address software complexity and security challenges. QuEST Global, a global product engineering services company, announced its partnership with NXP® Semiconductors to deliver software support for NXP’s S32G Vehicle Network Processors. QuEST will provide valued services to help OEM’s and Tier-1’s unlock the true potential of the NXP S32G processors to deliver a highly-secure vehicle network that combines ASIL D safety, hardware security, high-performance real-time application processing and network acceleration for service-oriented gateways, domain controllers, zonal processors and safety processors. Through this collaboration with NXP, QuEST reaffirms its commitment in helping its partners build safer, greener and smarter future cars.
