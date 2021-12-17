ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Markus Howard Out At Least Six Weeks With Sprained Left Knee

RealGM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarkus Howard suffered a sprained left knee in the fourth...

basketball.realgm.com

ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
NBA
FanSided

De’Aaron Fox traded to NY Knicks in B/R’s latest piece

After having a Cinderella story run in 2020-21, the NY Knicks have gone about and followed things up with an absolute dud of a start to 2021-22. Through 31 games played this season, the Knickerbockers hold a sub-.500 record of just 14-17, placing them near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings in the 12th seed.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Lonzo Ball On Why He Didn't Contract Covid: "I Mean, I Don't Really Do Too Much. I Just Play And Go Back Home."

The Chicago Bulls had a covid-19 outbreak, sidelining the majority of their roster, including their broadcasters. But one of the few unaffected players was Lonzo Ball. The outbreak dug deep into the team's core, having Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, and DeMar DeRozan out at almost the same time. As a result of the player shortage, the NBA postponed two of their games, giving some of their players time to recover and rejoin the squad.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To Chicago

Ever since the Chicago Bulls won the NBA Finals in 1998 with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and the rest of the “Last Dance” team, this franchise has been rebuilding. They came close to having a real championship contender with Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler, but Chicago has only advanced past the first-round of the playoffs four times since 1998 and they have made the Eastern Conference Finals just once.
NBA
Kingsport Times-News

McClung gets the call from the Bulls

Mac McClung is headed to the NBA. The former Gate City and Texas Tech star has signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Chicago Bulls. The hardship contract was instituted by the NBA to allow league teams to sign players if the team has multiple players who are under COVID-19 protocols or suffering from other injuries.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Joe Johnson Is The Only Active Player Who Has Played Against Michael Jordan

It has been more than 17 years since Michael Jordan retired for good from the NBA. Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by most fans, achieved everything an NBA player could wish for during his career. Be it winning trophies or earning fame, Jordan did it all. But considering Jordan...
NBA
ESPN

Booker, Ayton push Suns past Lakers 108-90

LOS ANGELES -- — Devin Booker continued to distance himself from a hamstring injury that cost him seven games, scoring 24 points with nine rebounds and seven assists as the Phoenix Suns earned a 108-90 victory Tuesday night over the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker played 32 minutes and went...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Bulls to sign Ersan Ilyasova via hardship exception

The Bulls agreed to sign free agent forward Ersan Ilyasova to a 10-day contract using a hardship exception, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne (Twitter link). The shorthanded Bulls, which currently have six players in the health and safety protocols, already added Alfonzo McKinnie as a replacement...
NBA
CBS LA

Paul George Scores 17 In Return, Clippers Top Kings 105-89

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 19 points, Paul George had 17 in his return to the Clippers’ lineup, and Los Angeles held off the Sacramento Kings 105-89 on Wednesday night. Serge Ibaka added a season-high 17 points, including three dunks and 12 points in the fourth quarter, to help the Clippers end a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles had lost three straight to Sacramento, including twice this season. Tyrese Haliburton had his fourth consecutive double-double with 22 points and a career-high 13 assists for Sacramento. Chimezie Metu added 11 points and 10 rebounds. George had missed nearly two weeks with an elbow injury...
NBA

