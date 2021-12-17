ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Greenbrier Valley Bike Club 2021 ‘Bikes for Kids’

Mountain Messenger
Mountain Messenger
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IW1Zp_0dPz3CcO00

Members of the Greenbrier Valley Bike Club have been busy collecting donations and purchasing bicycles for children age 2-12 as their annual “Bikes for Kids” Christmas project. A project that this club holds dear to its heart is now in its eighth year. Each year, the club purchases as many bikes as possible with the amount of donations received. The bikes are then gifted to area Greenbrier Valley youth through the local Toys for Tots program.

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Messenger

Girl Scouts hold November meetings

On Nov. 1, Girl Scout Troop 37400 completed their Art in the Outdoors and Symmetry in Nature badges. During the month of November, the girls also completed several outdoor challenges, like making turkeys with leaves, and they sold 573 nuts and chocolates as a troop. On Nov. 6, the top three nut sellers met at Sugar Bears to build penguins with a personalized T-shirt. On Thanksgiving the girls watched the Macy’s Parade from home and completed a patch scavenger hunt.
ARTS
Mountain Messenger

Model Train Show in Alderson Depot

A model train show will be held in the Historic 1896 C&O Train Depot in Alderson on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sponsored by Alderson Main Street and hosted by Lee Skaggs and Jim Bowling, visitors will be able to see model trains as well as the railroad memorabilia in the Depot.
ALDERSON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Mountain Messenger

Mountain Messenger

Lewisburg, WV
181
Followers
265
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Mountain Messenger is a weekly newspaper located in Lewisburg, WV and provides quality stories from Greenbrier County and its surrounding areas.

 https://mountainmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy