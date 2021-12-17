Greenbrier Valley Bike Club 2021 ‘Bikes for Kids’
Members of the Greenbrier Valley Bike Club have been busy collecting donations and purchasing bicycles for children age 2-12 as their annual “Bikes for Kids” Christmas project. A project that this club holds dear to its heart is now in its eighth year. Each year, the club purchases as many bikes as possible with the amount of donations received. The bikes are then gifted to area Greenbrier Valley youth through the local Toys for Tots program.
