15 Famous Fictional Bars from TV History

By ebanas
1051thebounce.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong the surest markers of success for a TV series is to offer an immersive, universally realistic experience for viewers. Delivering compelling characters and storylines are critical elements of this, but location ranks among the most essential means by which to build a centralized vibe or feel for a show. For...

1051thebounce.com

HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
Elle

11 Actors Who Auditioned For Famous Roles In TV And Film

There’s nothing quite like being pipped to the post for a job opportunity quite like in Hollywood. Over the years several actors have come forward to reveal the famous roles they auditioned for and lost out on, later learning that another actor – or friend – was given the role instead of them. For example, Courteney Cox once auditioned for the role of Rachel Green in Friends, but was later cast as Monica Geller. And we’re all the happier for it as she’s perfect in the role - as is Jennifer Aniston as Green. And Harry Potter's Tom Felton originally went for the leading role of the film franchise, as well as character Ron Weasley. But we can’t imagine anyone else placing ice blonde Draco Malfoy, can you?
Variety

From ‘BoJack Horseman’ to ‘WandaVision,’ 10 Standout Theme Songs of the Streaming Era

Has the “skip” option made main title theme songs redundant? Hardly if you consider how some of the top-shelf shows of the streaming era have married music so effectively with the tone of the accompanying series. It’s not a new phenomenon. Hearing Alabama 3’s “Woke Up This Morning” is so evocative of its parent series, “The Sopranos,” that you feel as though you’re riding shotgun with Tony Soprano as he winds his way down the New Jersey Turnpike. Same goes for the eerie and multi-layered theme of “Six Feet Under” from Thomas Newman, an instrumental that seems to never get old,...
Mashed

The Long History Of Instagram's Famous Moka Pot

The shiny, silvery instruments of the coffee-making world can be intimidating to the uninitiated. Add to that the scalding hot water involved in brewing, the leering hiss of a behemoth espresso machine — with its sporadic spurts of steam popping forth like volcanic activity — and you could be forgiven for being downright fearful of the entire process. Coffee aficionados don't tend to put anyone at ease either, throwing around terms like "third wave," "chemex," and "percolate." And if you want to avoid the coffee snobs and save yourself a few bucks by brewing your own coffee at home, you have a whole new problem on your hands: Do you go French press? Pricey home brewer? Coffee pods?
People

Famous Redhead Lucille Ball Inspires Red Velvet Chocolate Bar to Celebrate Being the Ricardos

The late comedy legend Lucille Ball is giving fans a sweet tooth ahead of this weekend's premiere of the highly-anticipated biopic Being the Ricardos. Amazon Prime Video has teamed up with iconic Los Angeles chocolate shop Compartés for a limited edition chocolate bar inspired by the Aaron Sorkin-helmed movie, which stars Nicole Kidman as Ball and Javier Bardem as husband Desi Arnaz.
wgnradio.com

OTL #792: The future of Tiki bars?, The Secret History of The Peep Show

Mike Stephen discusses the future of the tiki bar with Streetsblog Chicago editor & Chicago Reader columnist John Greenfield and local playwright & script writer Hannah Ii-Epstein. Then we learn the Secret History of 1960s Evanston garage-rockers The Peep Show. And Mike announces a programming note and gives an update on the issue of the lack of public bathrooms in Chicago.
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Bachelorette’ Star Michelle Young and Her Winner: “We Were Able to Show a Black Love Story”

The Bachelorette revealed another engagement on its season 18 finale. Michelle Young, the former Division 1 basketball player and elementary school teacher who stood out as the runner-up on Matt James’ controversial season of The Bachelor earlier this year, returned to the work-in-progress franchise this fall to lead her own cycle, still confident in the reality TV process. “The story is going to be told accurately,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the start of her season. “It is going to be told in a way that all walks of life can understand, but is really going to showcase those diverse love...
tvseriesfinale.com

Invasion: Season Two Renewal for Apple TV+ Science-Fiction Series

The fight for survival will continue on Apple TV+. The streaming service has renewed the Invasion TV series for a second season. The sci-fi show launched in October and its finale airs on Friday. Starring Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna, Invasion revolves around a...
IndieWire

‘Close to Me’: Sundance Now’s Psychological Drama Is Well-Acted but Clings to Convention

All is not as it seems in “Close to Me,” Sundance Now’s psychological drama about a married woman and mother who forgets the last year of her life following a traumatic event. A personal investigation into what caused it consumes all six episodes of the limited series, which stars Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston in a middle-of-the-road effort that lands somewhere between the soap opera simplicity of a Lifetime movie and the kind of beautiful hellscape that Nielsen’s fellow Dane, filmmaker Lars von Trier, is known for writing. There’s even a sequence involving a dead canine scored to a rhyme...
Deadline

Non-Fiction TV Event Realscreen In Austin Postponed, Latest Entertainment Confab Hit By Omicron

The Realscreen Summit in Austin has been postponed as a result of concerns around the spread of Omicron. The non-fiction television event, which was set to run January 25 and 28, is the latest entertainment event hit by the rising Covid-19 variant. Speakers set to headline the conference included Chip and Joanna Gaines, who were expected to talk up their Magnolia Network, as well as non-scripted buyers from many of the major networks and streamers. The summit has been postponed until June 2022 and will move from the Texas capital to Dana Point, California. “This difficult decision has been reached after serious consideration of the growing impact of the Omicron variant on the ability of the industry to meet at this time,” a note sent to attendees explained. “At this juncture, we cannot be certain that we’ll be able to execute the caliber of event that delegates have signed up for, as buyers and speakers reassess their plans to travel,” it added. It joins a slew of entertainment events that have been canceled including the BAFTA Tea Party, the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala awards and the AFI Awards as well as a number of Broadway shows.
Us Weekly

‘Station Eleven’ Brings a Fictional Pandemic to TV: Everything to Know About the Cast, Plot and More

A beautiful apocalypse. A TV show about a pandemic may not sound appealing in the middle of a real pandemic, but HBO Max’s new series Station Eleven became an instant hit. The show, based on the novel of the same name by Emily St. John Mandel, debuted in December 2021 to widespread acclaim. Set in a contemporary version of Chicago, the show begins during the early stages of a deadly flu pandemic that quickly kills much of the world’s population. Jeevan Chaudhury (Himesh Patel) learns early on of the virus’ lethality and decides to stock up on groceries before holing up at his brother’s apartment.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
Variety

Tyler Perry Promises ‘Every Available Resource Will Be Used’ to Find Jacqueline Avant’s Killer

Tyler Perry has shared his mourning over the death of Jacqueline Avant, stating that “every available resource will be used” to help find the philanthropist’s killer. Avant, the 81-year-old wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant and mother of Nicole Avant, was fatally shot early Wednesday morning by a home intruder at her Beverly Hills residence. “My heart breaks for Clarence and Nicole and all the Avant family. This world can be so cruel and cold!!” Perry wrote on his official Twitter. The media figure also shared several images of the Avants. “I have no idea what kind of sub-human could...
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
editorials24.com

Fans Come to Denzel Washington’s Defense After Veteran Actor Says He’s Never Heard of ‘Snowfall’ Star Damson Idris

Denzel Washington has starred in at least 60 movies since his career took off in the late ’70s and has worked with countless talented people in Hollywood, — some old and some relatively new to the industry — positioning himself as an inspiration to many. However, when asked if he knew who actor Damson Idris was, the star admitted he was unfamiliar with the name.
