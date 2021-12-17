15 Famous Fictional Bars from TV History

The Realscreen Summit in Austin has been postponed as a result of concerns around the spread of Omicron. The non-fiction television event, which was set to run January 25 and 28, is the latest entertainment event hit by the rising Covid-19 variant. Speakers set to headline the conference included Chip and Joanna Gaines, who were expected to talk up their Magnolia Network, as well as non-scripted buyers from many of the major networks and streamers. The summit has been postponed until June 2022 and will move from the Texas capital to Dana Point, California. “This difficult decision has been reached after serious consideration of the growing impact of the Omicron variant on the ability of the industry to meet at this time,” a note sent to attendees explained. “At this juncture, we cannot be certain that we’ll be able to execute the caliber of event that delegates have signed up for, as buyers and speakers reassess their plans to travel,” it added. It joins a slew of entertainment events that have been canceled including the BAFTA Tea Party, the Palm Springs International Film Festival gala awards and the AFI Awards as well as a number of Broadway shows.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO