Osawatomie, KS

Osawatomie State Hospital to accept voluntary admissions

 6 days ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A moratorium on voluntary admissions at Osawatomie State Hospital will be lifted in January to provide more space for adults with long-term mental health issues. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services announced Thursday that the...

Great Bend Post

Two states mandate COVID boosters for healthcare workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health care workers will be required to have coronavirus booster shots to ensure that hospitals are ready to deal with a surge in cases as the more-transmissible omicron variant spreads throughout the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the order Tuesday on his personal Twitter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Great Bend Post

Sunderland Foundation grant impacts local rural hospital

IV (intravenous) therapy is the fastest way to deliver medications, blood products, etc., into the bloodstream to treat various health conditions. Over the last several years, Clara Barton Medical Center has seen a dramatic increase in these outpatient services and outgrew its current treatment area in the Emergency Department (ED). Thanks to a $132,000 Sunderland Foundation grant secured by the Clara Barton Foundation, plans to expand outpatient IV therapy services are underway.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas officials work to speed distribution of eviction aid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials continue working to speed up the distribution of aid money to help people avoid eviction. More than 40% of the $169 million allocated to the state program has been given out so far, according to Ryan Vincent, executive director of the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation that is overseeing the aid program.
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

Prosecutors: Kansas lawmaker shouldn't get diversion

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas prosecutors argued Wednesday that a 21-year-old state lawmaker who is charged with domestic battery in a disturbance involving his brother is no longer eligible for diversion. Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Samantha Shannon said in a Zoom hearing that the issue is that a...
KANSAS STATE
Great Bend Post

KRUG: K-State Research & Extension providing disaster response

No doubt you, or someone you know, was affected by the wind storm that passed through our state last week. While the weather predictions earlier in the week were spot on, it was still hard to comprehend what needed to be done in preparation. The following day a phone call from my Regional Extension Director, who was in the midst of her own property clean-up effort in Lincoln County, was quick to check on the wellbeing of our staff and offices. Within an hour of that call I received a call from our Director of K-State Research and Extension, making sure we knew of their concern and support. The concern shown by our KSRE Administration made me proud to be part of the Extension Team.
LINCOLN COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Senator Moran addresses fire damage

Last Wednesday's wind storm was particularly destructive in parts of central Kansas. Four counties, Russell, Osborne, Ellis and Rooks, experienced wind gusts of more than 80 miles per hour and a massive wildfire. U.S. Senator Jerry Moran talked about the destruction after he toured the area. "400,000 acres of grass...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Action from the Barton County Commission meeting (12/21)

Action from the Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Barton County Commission agenda:. APPROVAL OF APPROPRIATIONS: -An Accounts Payable Register was approved for the period of December 7, 2021, and ending December 21, 2021. OLD BUSINESS - REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL: Risk Management and Insurance Request for Proposal: -Barton County received Risk Management...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
