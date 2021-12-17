Lowering drug prices requires market, not government, solutions

Drug prices have increased tremendously over the last several decades. These price increases have affected a wide range of drugs, impacting nearly all Americans who rely on prescription medications to maintain their health. This increase in the prices of drugs in the U.S. represents one of the major threats to the health of the population, economic growth, and trade flows. This is not new information, of course. But what is novel is that the U.S. government is finally poised to do something about it – so long as Congress agrees to it.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO