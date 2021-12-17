3 arrested in deaths of 2 women dumped outside L.A. hospitals

LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- Three men were arrested this week in connection with the deaths of two friends who were left outside two different hospitals following a night out.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced they took the suspects into custody with help from the LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force and Metropolitan Division. David Pearce was arrested for manslaughter, and Michael Ansbach and Brandt Osborn were booked for accessory to manslaughter. Pearce’s bail was set at $1 million. Bail for Obsorn and Ansbach is $100,000 each.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the three men work in the entertainment industry. Osborn was reportedly arrested while on the set of "NCIS: Los Angeles."

The Los Angeles Police Department said Christy Giles was dropped off at Southern California Hospital in Culver City by masked men in a black Toyota Prius without license plates on Nov. 13. She was found unconscious and later pronounced dead.

Soon after that, the same men took Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola to Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles. She was unconscious but in critical condition. She was declared dead Nov. 24.

The Los Angeles Times reports Cabrales-Arzola was on life support but was declared brain-dead. She passed away five days before turning 27.

Police believe the women overdosed at a residence on the 8600 block of Olympic Boulevard.

KTLA-TV reports the women were drugged because investigators found drugs in their systems. Giles reportedly had heroin in her body, but her husband Jan Cilliers told KTLA neither woman would take the drug.

The police department said in their statement, "Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men."

According to the Los Angeles Times, Cabrales-Arzola studied architecture and had moved to Los Angeles from Mexico earlier this year. Giles worked as a model, and the two became friends when Cabrales-Arzola moved to Southern California.

The investigation remains ongoing.