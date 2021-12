Aggretsuko's fourth season is now available to watch on Netflix, marking some hilarious new adventures for the young accountant who is attempting to find love while also struggling with her daily life, venting her frustrations by blaring out death metal tunes. As Retsuko's life has taken some unexpected twists and turns throughout the first three seasons, it's no surprise that the streaming service is continuing to tell the story of one of the Sanrio's company's wildest characters introduced in the past few years.

