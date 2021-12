If you really think about it, a data life cycle is quite difficult to pin down and depending on your industry or profession, the number of agreed steps vary widely. For example, the Harvard Business School claims there are eight steps, yet doesn't mention encryption until step three — processing (after generation and collection of data). In the scientific community, publication is a final step in the data life cycle. It's also worth noting that 100% security in all areas is an improbable situation with no evidence that such a state is even possible. Cybersecurity pros realize this and focus on reducing risk as much as possible with the tools available.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO