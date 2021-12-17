ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 states with the highest Crime Rate are run by Liberals

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat can America do to lower our skyrocketing crime rates? For more information,...

Washington State Senator Doug Ericksen Dies

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state Sen. Doug Ericksen has died at age 52. The Ferndale Republican’s death Friday came weeks after he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus while in El Salvador, though his cause of death wasn’t immediately released. The state Senate Republican Caucus...
WASHINGTON STATE
We know why the United States has one of the world’s highest rates of gun violence | PennLive letters

An individual who was 17 years old at the time kills two individuals and wounds another with his gun as he places himself in the middle of an emotional tinderbox: protesters and counter-protesters on the streets of Kenosha, Wisc. In the eyes of the law, he did nothing wrong and is now lionized as a hero by right wing media and members of Congress and pro-gun forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Washington State
Conservative Boise State Professor Harassed by Liberals

I’ve been following this story because it shows you how difficult it can be to hold an unpopular opinion. Once the elites have set the standard for civilized discussion, all other voices are to be silenced. It happened a few years ago in North Carolina. A conservative college professor wrote a syndicated column and advocated for traditional marriage and old-fashioned values. He was eventually forced out of his job by the mob. Not long afterward, he took his own life. Liberals celebrated his dismissal and his death.
BOISE, ID
Governor Inslee, State Leaders Decide To Pause Washington Payroll Tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – A new payroll tax on employees in Washington state is being delayed. The Seattle Times reports Gov. Jay Inslee and Washington Democratic legislative leaders announced Friday an agreement to push back the new WA Cares payroll levy as they address issues with the new long-term care program.
WASHINGTON STATE
Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Person
Dan Newhouse
West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Who Will Get the New Stimulus Checks That Are Coming Out This Month?

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was passed in the wake of COVID-19 in order to help the country’s economic recovery. This bailout is among the most expensive in American history in terms of dollars. As part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, a $40 billion scholarship fund was established. The payments are made in order to assist students in covering the costs of their education, healthcare, and other necessities as they work toward their degrees.
ATLANTA, GA
#Crime Rates#United States#Lars Larson#Liberals
GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Politics
Madison Cawthorn under fire after calling on fellow conservatives to drop out of college like him

Republican Congressman Madison Cawthorn is taking flak for telling a crowd of fellow young conservatives to follow his example and abandon higher education.Speaking at the multi-day “Americafest” conference hosted by Turning Point USA, a pro-Trump far-right youth organising group, the first-term North Carolina representative mused to his audience that  “I think you should home school. I was homeschooled all the way through. I am proudly a college dropout.“If you are not becoming an engineer or a doctor or a lawyer, I highly encourage you to drop out. It’s a scam.”The reaction to Mr Cawthorn’s words was swift and caustic....
EDUCATION
Rep. McCarthy plans to start 7 investigations into Biden admin if GOP retakes House in 2022: Report

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to open several investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration if the GOP regains control of Congress in 2022, a new report revealed. According to plans obtained exclusively by Axios, House Republicans intend to get aggressive against the Biden administration, with plans...
CONGRESS & COURTS

