ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Flu Vaccine May Not Protect Against Main Flu Strain

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
hazard-herald.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, Dec. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- This season's flu vaccine may do little to prevent infection with the main circulating virus strain because the strain has changed since the vaccine was developed, a new study suggests. The study was posted on a preprint server online and has not been...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
AFP

Preliminary results positive for Moderna mRNA flu vaccine

US biotech company Moderna on Friday announced promising data from an early-stage human trial of its mRNA flu shot, based on the same technology used in its successful Covid-19 vaccine. The experimental flu shot was found to be safe, and successfully evoked high levels of antibodies in 180 people at all dosage levels, in both younger and older adults. "Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, approximately three million people died each year due to respiratory infections, and many more are hospitalized or become ill as a result of these viruses," said Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel in a statement hailing the result. Side effects were mild, and occurred more often in younger than older adults. The most common included pain and tenderness at the injection site, as well as headaches, muscle and joint aches, and tiredness.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
KTUL

New study calls flu vaccine a mismatch with the circulating strain

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There are concerns over the flu vaccine and if it will actually stop people from getting infected. A professor at the University of Pennsylvania led a study into the flu vaccine and effectiveness, which he says indicates a "major mismatch." Just like the COVID-19 vaccines,...
TULSA, OK
SELF

10 Flu Vaccine Side Effects That Are Totally Normal

We’re already in the midst of this year’s flu season, which means you may be researching flu vaccine side effects before you schedule your appointment—if you haven’t already gotten one. You might think, “But I’m healthy! Do I really need a flu vaccine?” According to the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheDailyBeast

Flu Shot Is a ‘Mismatch’ for Dominant Strain—but Still Get One

This year’s flu vaccine is a “major mismatch,” meaning it may not prevent against infection. But experts say people should still get the shot because it will keep severe disease at bay. CNN reports that the main strain of the flu virus that’s circulating has mutated and the vaccine prepped well before flu season does not appear to create antibodies against the variations. But the good news is that the mutations don’t affect another part of the immune system—T-cells—and those can stop you from getting very, very sick if you catch the flu. The mismatch has happened before, and people who were vaccinated fared better than those who skipped the shot.
HEALTH
WKYT 27

Flu vaccine available and more important than ever

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of ARH and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about ARH, visit www.arh.org/clinics. ARH has always responded to the changing demands of rural healthcare. Over the years, they have built and acquired...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Flu#Flu Shot#Influenza Vaccines#System T#Healthday News#H3n2#Ph D#Cnn
newsdakota.com

High Dose Flu Vaccine Still Available

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (CVHD) – Central Valley Health District (CVHD) still has high-dose flu vaccine available for those 65 and older. “It’s not too late for a flu vaccine,” explained Robin Iszler, Unit Administrator. “Influenza season runs from October to April each year, and typically North Dakota sees a rise in influenza cases in March and April. Having the flu shot provides you with the best protection from seasonal influenza.”
JAMESTOWN, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Flu Vaccines

For our December 9th KX Conversation, Nicholas Quallich and Brooke Williams spoke with Ashlee Slocum, District Leader for CVS, about flu vaccines. She discussed which age group is most susceptible to the flu, how well this flu vaccine is performing among other topics. For more information, click here.
BISMARCK, ND
earth.com

Experimental mRNA flu vaccine shows promising results

The biotech company Moderna, which created a highly efficient mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 last year, has recently announced that their new flu vaccine appeared to be safe and efficient after Phase 1 trials. “Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately three million people died each year due to respiratory infections, and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
northwestmoinfo.com

Flu Vaccination Recommended as Flu Activity Begins to Pick Up

While overall flu activity remains low, positive cases in Missouri are pickup up. The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services is reminding Missourians to get vaccinated as part of National Immunization Vaccination Week. Flu vaccination is particularly important for people who are at higher risk of developing serious flu...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sanatogapost.com

Virus, Flu Vaccines Offered Tuesday in Collegeville

COLLEGEVILLE PA – A clinic offering COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, available while supplies last, is scheduled for Tuesday (Dec. 21, 2021) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Trinity Reformed Church, 532 E. Main St., directly across the street from Ursinus College. The event is co-sponsored by the Montgomery County Immunization Coalition, and Wal-Mart.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
kalb.com

‘Vaccine fatigued’ public urged to get the flu shot

With COVID vaccines being approved for children aged five and up, CHRISTUS Cabrini Health Center is working to make the shots more accessible to students in the area. The country is seeing surges in parts of the Midwest and Northeast, including record high hospitalizations in Michigan, New Hampshire and Maine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
umn.edu

Talking flu rates and vaccination with U of M

After a year of lower influenza (flu) rates in 2020, flu season is back with a force in 2021. In just the past week medical experts have seen cases more than double in Minnesota. Minnesota is back on track for a regular flu season, says Jill Foster, MD, a pediatric...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News4Jax.com

Vaccines protect moms pregnant during flu season

Pregnant moms are at increased risk for severe illness from respiratory viruses like flu and COVID-19. Cleveland Clinic OB/GYN Dr. Tosin Goje said that’s because a woman’s immune system weakens during pregnancy, making vaccines especially important. “If she cannot fight normal infections that she could fight when she...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
auburnexaminer.com

Child Protection from Infections in Spotlight for Flu Awareness Week

It is National Influenza Vaccination Week, and one Washington doctor is spotlighting the importance of protecting children from the virus this season. Dr. Melissa Quisano, a family medicine specialist at Kaiser Permanente in Spokane, said the spread of flu goes up in winter as people gather for the holidays. “Unfortunately,...
SPOKANE, WA
nyp.org

How to Protect Yourself From the Flu

As U.S. health officials continue to monitor the rise of COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant, they are also reminding the public to be vigilant about another contagious virus — the flu. From September 2020 through May 2021, the CDC reported an “unusually low” amount of flu activity, with only 1,675 cases reported in the U.S. over that time period. This year, however, there have already been several flu outbreaks on college campuses and the number of flu cases is increasing weekly.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy