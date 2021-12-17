Eagles players and fans react to game vs. Washington being rescheduled, not forfeited

The Eagles are one of the teams being impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak and their Week 15 matchup against Washington has been moved to Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans and players alike aren’t happy about the postponement and Twitter reactions are always among the best.

Darius Slay

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Slay isn’t feeling the move at all.

Jeff McLane -- The Inquirer

Eagles players are not happy and rightfully so.

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Eagles’ star right tackle seems confused as well

Family watch party now a disaster

Fan will have a long layover

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Boycott in session

Rodney McLeod weighs in