ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles players and fans react to game vs. Washington being rescheduled, not forfeited

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6t1p_0dPytZ8x00

The Eagles are one of the teams being impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak and their Week 15 matchup against Washington has been moved to Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans and players alike aren’t happy about the postponement and Twitter reactions are always among the best.

Darius Slay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zs5WY_0dPytZ8x00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Slay isn’t feeling the move at all.

Jeff McLane -- The Inquirer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOeiR_0dPytZ8x00

Eagles players are not happy and rightfully so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ug2eK_0dPytZ8x00
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixPTw_0dPytZ8x00
(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Eagles’ star right tackle seems confused as well

Family watch party now a disaster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqcdX_0dPytZ8x00

Fan will have a long layover

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n0Vyo_0dPytZ8x00
(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Boycott in session

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmYaY_0dPytZ8x00

Rodney McLeod weighs in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZfXG_0dPytZ8x00
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Washington Football Team Gets Bad Quarterback News

The NFL world has been monitoring the quarterback situation brewing in Washington ahead of Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Just over four hours before kickoff, the Football Team reportedly received a final update on the status of its top two quarterbacks. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles vs. The Washington Football Team: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

The Philadelphia Eagles need a win to get to even, but right now it could go either way. They and the Washington Football Team are all tied up at 10. Philadelphia has been relying on RB Miles Sanders, who has picked up 69 yards on the ground on 13 carries, and TE Dallas Goedert, who has caught five passes for 98 yards. RB Antonio Gibson has led the way so far for Washington, as he has punched in one rushing touchdown.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Cowboys clinching NFC East on Tuesday was always incredibly unlikely

While they technically have a chance to clinch the NFC East, don’t expect for the Dallas Cowboys to lock up their division tonight. The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a hard time clinching the NFC East Tuesday evening. They’ve got a chance, technically, but it’s going to take an odd ending between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles to actually make that possibility a reality.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eli Manning vindicated after seeing Eagles fan flip the double bird vs. Washington: 'I told you so!'

Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning was right all along. Eli, along with his brother Peyton Manning, discussed the habits of Eagles fans back in late September on a broadcast of the "Manningcast" during Monday Night Football. Eli gave an example of how he used to be treated by Eagles fans, and stuck up both his middle fingers at the broadcast camera -- a stunt he had to apologize for.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madness#American Football#Twitter#Bigplay24slay#Inquirer Eagles#Showenofff#Cali#Washingtonfootball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final score prediction for Washington vs. Eagles

The Washington Football Team heads into Week 15 as the underdog against NFC East rival Philadelphia. That’s not a surprise considering Washington’s COVID-19 issues and injuries. Washington had won four consecutive games to even its record at 6-6 before last week’s loss to the Cowboys. Washington held on...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

What channel is Eagles vs. Washington on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Tuesday night game

The Washington Football Team may have squandered an opportunity to gain ground on the Cowboys in the NFC East last weekend, but they’re still very much alive in the NFC Wild Card hunt. They play a crucial game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are coming off of a bye week and hold a 6-7 record – the same as Washington. Five teams in the NFC currently sit at 6-7, giving this game massive implications for the No. 7 seed in the conference.
NFL
NBC Sports

Washington vs. Philadelphia Eagles Week 15 inactives

The Washington Football Team will hardly be close to full strength when it takes on the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday night in a crucial Week 15 matchup for both clubs' playoff hopes. Washington is, at least the team hopes, on the back end of a COVID-19 outbreak within the facility....
NFL
theScore

Washington starts Gilbert vs. Eagles

The Washington Football Team was down to its third-string quarterback for Tuesday's pivotal NFC East clash. Garrett Gilbert started against the Philadelphia Eagles after Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen were both unable to clear COVID-19 protocols in time. Heinicke and Allen were placed on the reserve group Friday, forcing...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles vs. Washington third quarter score updates

This is your third quarter thread for the 2021 Week 15 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team game. Join the discussion in the comments below. Here’s some basic information to help guide you through the game:. How to watch the game - TV schedule and online streaming information;. Follow...
NFL
FanSided

Eagles Game Today: Eagles vs Washington injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, live Stream, TV channel

Finally! We have a game to play. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team renew acquaintances for the first time since the regular-season final nearly a year ago. Washington swept Philadelphia during the 2020-2021 regular season. The Birds look to return the favor over the course of the next 13 days. Here are the betting odds and a few more of the particulars.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy