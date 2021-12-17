ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Eagles vs. Washington to be postponed: How that impacts Philadelphia going forward

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XlOjq_0dPysSDL00

The Eagles are one of the teams being impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak and their Week 15 matchup against Washington could be moved to a new day and time.

Due to a rule that allows games to be rescheduled for “health reasons”, Philadelphia’s matchup against Washington will likely be rescheduled and moved back into the beginning or middle of Week 16.

Here’s how such a move will impact the Eagles going forward.

Tuesday night matchup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVBB5_0dPysSDL00
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

Adam Schefter is now reporting that a Tuesday matchup could take place.

Jalen Hurts gets two days of extra rest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBp3d_0dPysSDL00
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws against the Giants in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Phi

A questionable designation for Hurts could be upgraded to healthy after the postponement to Tuesday night.

Eagles to face Giants on a short week

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5Nu9_0dPysSDL00
(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Rather than getting a full week of rest, Philadelphia will prepare for a home rematch against the New York Giants on four days’ rest.

They’ll approach Week 16 like a Thursday Night Football matchup thanks to Washington’s outbreak.

Could Philadelphia rest key players on Tuesday?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f49Pb_0dPysSDL00
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

In a similar fashion to Week 17 of the 2020 season, the Eagles could look to rest some players or pull them early if they earn a sizable enough lead with a rematch against the Giants just four days later.

Eagles will play 3 games in 13 days

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mr4rW_0dPysSDL00
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

In a schedule similar to that of the Dallas Cowboys around Thanksgiving, Philadelphia will play 3 games in 13 days.

They’ll face Washington on Tuesday night, the Giants on Sunday afternoon, and Washington again on Sunday, January 2.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

