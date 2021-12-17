ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Second hockey game of the year in Biloxi at the Coliseum tonight

By Lorraine Weiskopf
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight is the second pro hockey game in Biloxi this month. After a seven-year hiatus, pro hockey games are back at the coliseum. These games are to see if the community would support their own pro hockey team in the Sea Wolves....

wxxv25.com

High School Basketball: Moss Point vs. Biloxi

The Biloxi boys basketball team is quickly proving to be one of the top teams on the Coast and the state with an overall record of 14-1. The Indians winning games by as few as two points and as many as 46 and tonight’s game at Moss Point much closer to the latter.
BILOXI, MS
WGR550

NHL will not participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 playing havoc on the NHL, the league and its Players’ Association have agreed not to play in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
gameranx.com

The Game Awards 2021 Kicks Off Tonight

The Game Awards are upon us. Each year we get together and celebrate the industry. Tonight we’ll get to watch the full stream, which will be full of reveals. Ultimately, the event is made to highlight the talented work of developers and actors that crafted up these incredible games. It’s an exciting event to see these developers get some more recognition for their hard work. But, of course, that’s not the only reason to tune in.
VIDEO GAMES
WTTW - Chicago PBS

New Book ‘Game Misconduct’ Examines Hockey Culture

The recent sex assault allegations by former Chicago Blackhawk Kyle Beach reignited concerns and questions about Hockey’s culture. Beach filed a lawsuit against the Blackhawks, accusing the organization of mishandling his sexual assault claims. Beach says he was assaulted by Coach Brad Aldrich in 2010 and when he reported it, he was ignored until after the team won the Stanley Cup.
CHICAGO, IL
wxxv25.com

Ice breaking activities for Coast families at the Coliseum

‘Tis the ‘ski-son’ to put on a pair of skates and warm jacket for some fun on the ice. Kids are out of school for Christmas break and the Coast Coliseum is providing the perfect ice breaking activity for the winter. The final two weeks of skating operations...
SPORTS
wxxv25.com

Ice skating at the Coast Coliseum

Kids are out for school for Christmas break and the Coast Coliseum is providing the perfect ice breaking activity for the winter. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at the Coliseum with more.
SPORTS
defector.com

One Last Hockey Game, For All The Spike Proteins

In the last several days, 41 of 52 National Hockey League games have been COVIDed out in slow motion, a festival of postponements that have become a gigantic game of viral keno. The latest of these came just this afternoon, when the league banged Caps-Flyers, which leaves only that Original 31 classic, Lightning–Golden Knights, between now and Santa. For the purist, this is the two division leaders showing off with the rest of the league watching from their collective sickbeds. For the casual fan, the game evokes the question, “In what comedy writers’ room did Las Vegas become the last healthy place in North America to do this sport?”
NHL
theahl.com

Tonight’s Heat-Gulls game postponed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Stockton Heat, their game scheduled for tonight at San Diego (AHL Game #399) has been postponed. The Heat organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
fox2detroit.com

Charity hockey game to help in the search for Brendan Santo

ROCHESTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - 18-year-old Brendan Santo, a student from Grand Valley University, was last seen on Oct. 29th on Michigan State University's campus. Rochester United, the team Brendan used to play hockey with, is hosting a charity hockey game to help in his search and to keep awareness going.
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Final Game For Staples Center Tonight Celebrating 22 Years of History

Tonight will be the last time that the Lakers will play at Staples Center. Starting on Christmas Day against the Nets, they will officially be under their two-decade deal with Crypto.com, commencing the name change in Los Angeles. As expected, the Lakers have a full schedule of events to commemorate...
NBA
wxxv25.com

Mississippi State football keeping eyes on the prize

Come December 28th, no division I FBS football program will have played in more Liberty Bowls than Mississippi State, tied for the most ever with five. For the Bulldogs, it’s about much more than just getting to bowl season. Even though they do that part extremely well, quietly in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

