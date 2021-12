Lisa Hochstein knew The Real Housewives of Miami wasn't done for good when Bravo pulled the plug on the show after just three seasons back in 2013. "I had a psychic I spoke to right after the last reunion aired, or after we were told we were 'canceled,' and the psychic told me a lot of things, including my son being born," Lisa shares with ET over video chat. "Nobody knew about us secretly doing that behind the scenes and she did say that the show was going to come back. Not right now, but maybe, like, six or seven years later and she was right. I always had it in the back of my mind that we would probably come back."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO