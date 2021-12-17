Saints HC Sean Payton to miss Sunday's game after testing positive for COVID-19

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton won’t be on the sideline for Sunday’s matchup against the defending champs. The Saints announced that their head coach has tested positive for Covid-19. ‘

Per league protocols, Payton will be out for 10 days unless he meets the requirements for a fully vaccinated individual to return to his team. At the very least, Payton won’t be coaching against the Buccaneers this weekend.

Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen will assume the duties of head coach for Sunday’s showdown, according to the team. Allen was the head coach of the Raiders for two-plus seasons from 2012 to 2014. He collected an 8-24 record during his first two seasons at the helm, and an 0-4 start to the 2014 campaign led to his firing.

New Orleans is currently sitting with a 6-7 record and struggling to remain in the postseason picture. The team already had their hands full against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, but that task will be made even tougher without Payton on the sideline.