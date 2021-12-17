BuffZone podcast: Signing day analysis, coaching staff updates and hoops talk

The College Football Playoffs Semifinals are set to take place on New Years Eve in Dallas and Miami respectively. According to Anthony Dasher of UGAsports.com Bulldogs backup quarterback JT Daniels has tested positive for COVID-19. Daniels, according to Dasher is the only Georgia player to have a positive test with...
A former NFL star took to Twitter this week and showed love to a former Clemson Tiger. AJ Terrell has had a breakout season in his second NFL campaign with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected by (...)
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
Boston College was scheduled to play at Wake Forest this week. However, one day before that game, the BC program entered the COVID-19 protocol — with multiple players testing positive for the virus. Initially, this resulted in a forfeit win for Wake Forest; for about 24 hours, the Demon...
With Texas A&M unable to attend the Gator Bowl, officials for the game have been scrambling to find a replacement. Unfortunately, they’re quickly finding that to be easier said than done. According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, the Gator Bowl can start reaching out to 5-7 teams...
Due to a strong 2021 showing and the possibility for one in 2022, a college football program from each Power Five conference should stand out next season. With the current bowl season underway, the landing gear is officially out for this year’s installment of college football to come to its landing. With that said, teams and fans alike are looking ahead to what all the 2022 slate will have in store for them.
A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
A former Super Bowl starter with Pac-12 roots will lead the Colorado offensive line. On Tuesday, CU announced that Kyle DeVan has been hired as the Buffaloes’ offensive line coach. He replaces Mitch Rodrigue, who was fired on Oct. 24. DeVan, 36, spent this season as an offensive analyst...
Oregon will have no more expected opt-outs heading in their game against Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl, the latest depth chart released by Oregon reveals where things stand at multiple positions, and then we discuss the latest news and rumors around Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning filling out his staff.
DENVER, CO – For the first time in almost two years, an NM State men’s basketball player got his hands on a Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week award. Monday morning, the WAC announced Teddy Allen was its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping NM State extend its winning streak to five games with a perfect […]
Happy Holidays everyone! This week I bring you my reaction to all of the new coaching hires, which were officially announced this week by the San Diego Padres in addition to my number one wish I have this Christmas in terms of free agent signings I want the Padres to make after the lockout is over.
Colorado is losing one of its top assistants to a conference rival. On Thursday, Oregon announced that it has hired Demetrice Martin as its cornerbacks coach. Martin has been the cornerbacks coach for the Buffaloes the past two years. Martin, called “Coach Meat” by his players and peers, was hired...
I recorded solo this week since my and Greg’s schedules didn’t work out, but there was still plenty to talk about in the world of Notre Dame football. Top 5 Christmas movies and defending the Christmas Vacation slander from other Notre Dame pods. Why Notre Dame doesn’t need...
There are currently two College Football Playoff teams that are feeling the impact of COVID-19: Georgia and Alabama. Does the NCAA have a contingency plan if the four teams can’t play on New Year’s Eve?
New head coach Billy Napier will have another quarterback to pick from once he starts he coaching tenure at Florida. Former Ohio State QB Jack Miller III decided to enter the transfer portal in November, and has found his next team nearly a month later. Miller will be moving down south to Gainesville for the next step in his college football career.
Reginald Ruffin, the highly successful athletic director and head football coach at Miles College, is headed to Tuskegee University where he will hold the same two positions. Ruffin will replace Tuskegee head football coach and athletic director Willie Slater. “We are excited to see the return of Reginald Ruffin to...
Former Ohio State defensive back Ryan Watts has officially announced that he will transfer to his home state and join the Texas Longhorns, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3. The 6-foot-3, 205 pound defensive back from Little Elm, Texas was rated as a four-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class.
