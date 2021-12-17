23 Things That Are Toxic To Dogs During The Holidays

Chocolate contains caffeine and theobromine, both of which are members of the methylxanthine group of compounds. The methylxanthines occur naturally in several plants, especially in the seeds that we make coffee and chocolate with. They often are present in some medications. Caffeine is found in coffee, tea, chocolate, colas, and some human stimulant drugs. Theobromine is present in chocolate, cocoa beans, colas, and tea. Methylxanthines as a group act as central nervous system stimulants. There are rapidly absorbed from the gastrointestinal tract. The most common cause of poisoning in small animals is eating chocolate, although toxicity has occurred following ingestion of coffee grounds, teabags or human medications. In addition to their stimulant effects, many chocolate products contain high levels of fat that may cause gastrointestinal upset and pancreatitis. Cocoa powder contains the highest amount of caffeine and theobromine, followed by unsweetened bakers chocolate and milk chocolate. White chocolate contains negligible amounts of methylxanthines, but can still pose a risk of gastrointestinal upset and pancreatitis.

