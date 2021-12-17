ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The San Antonio Spurs (10-17) travel to Vivint Smart Home Arena Friday to take on the Utah Jazz (20-7). Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Spurs vs. Jazz odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Jazz are 9-1 in their last 10, tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the best record in the NBA across their respect last 10 contests. The Jazz have been rolling behind star SG Donovan Mitchell.

Shooting a league-high 42.4 3’s per game, the Jazz space the floor and shoot long distance. Having typically been given large spreads, Utah has been a profitable team to bet on, posting a 16-11 record against the spread.

The Spurs, led by PG Dejounte Murray, are 15-12 ATS. Only 12 teams have an above-.500 ATS record this season, and two of them will be taking the court here. Better yet, San Antonio is 6-4 as a road underdog.

The Spurs are 6-4 over their last 10 and have a win over the Golden State Warriors, who are tied with the Phoenix Suns with the NBA’s best record at 23-5.

Spurs at Jazz odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 3:52 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Spurs +520 (bet $100 to win $520) | Jazz -800 (bet $800 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Spurs +11.5 (-115) | Jazz -11.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 226.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Spurs at Jazz key injuries

Spurs

  • SG Lonnie Walker IV (illness) questionable

Jazz

  • None

Spurs at Jazz odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Jazz 118, Spurs 104

PASS.

The Jazz should come out on top, but there’s not a chance I’m laying -800 on any regular-season NBA favorite. There isn’t much value in +520 for the Spurs either.

BET JAZZ -11.5 (-107) as the Spurs struggle to defend what the Jazz do best. As noted, the Jazz space you out and shoot 3’s. Well, the Spurs rank in the bottom third of the league in opponents’ 3-point percentage.

The Jazz like to crash the glass, having the fifth-best offensive rebounding rate. The Spurs don’t rebound well, and rank in the bottom third in defensive rebounding rate.

The Jazz’s weakness is turnovers, but the Spurs force just the 12th-most per game. Combine it all, and the Spurs should have a difficult time slowing down a lethal Utah side.

BET UNDER 226.5 (-110) as Jazz C Rudy Gobert should be the key difference on the total. The Spurs’ Murray and PG Derrick White thrive at attacking the glass.

With a two-time Defensive Player of the Year sitting down there and likely not forced to guard the 3-point line with the Spurs starting C Jakob Poeltl, I expect their ability to get to the rim to be limited.

The Spurs have the 16th-best defensive rating while the Jazz sit 5th. With that in mind, I’ll take UNDER 226.5 (-110) as the Spurs may struggle to score in this one.

