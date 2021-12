It's hard to believe but the time has come. We have received photo submissions for the past several weeks and now the grand prize winner has been selected in the second annual 'Light Up the Berkshires' contest. Again, it was another year of fierce competition. There were many decorated Berkshire County homes with flashing lights, colorful displays, and yards that are sure to fill your hearts with happiness and joy if you drive by and view them.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO