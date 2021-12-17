ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Our Partner Achievement Awards Program is Waiting for Your Application

By VMware Partner Connect
vmware.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou – our VMware partners – are on the ground every day, helping our customers realize the power of partnership. Especially this past year, your commitment to driving innovation – even in the face of unprecedented change and challenges – created tangible impact across countless businesses and...

blogs.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
osu.edu

Managing Sponsored Programs Awards

This research administration training for departmental staff will help participants learn effective project management by understanding the electronic tools available and regular monitoring activities. Register no later than 12/30/2021.
aithority.com

Tech Mahindra Achieves Premier Consulting Partner Status In The AWS Partner Network

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced its new Premier Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN). This tier is awarded through successful demonstration of competence on multiple fronts such as technical proficiency, customer satisfaction, thought leadership, and revenue recognition.
BUSINESS
boatinternational.com

BOAT Design & Innovation Awards 2021: Winner of Lifetime Achievement Award revealed

Leading yacht designer Tim Heywood has been announced as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award in the BOAT Design & Innovation Awards 2021. Armed with a degree in Industrial Design Engineering and hunting for a job in London, the young Tim Heywood was referred to a yacht design firm named Jon Bannenberg Ltd (JBL). Showing his technical drawings and a five-metre boat he had sketched the night before, he was hired on the spot. The year was 1972, and the rest has become part of the history of superyachts.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Newton
vmware.com

Program not saving with VMware 11

I am running VMware 11 on a 2017 iMac running Catalina. I have a program for building webpages (Freeway Pro). I save the files and all seem ok until I go into the Freeway data folder and the files I just saved show an older date and the info on the pages saved do not match the info on the program itself... Anyone have any ideas.
SOFTWARE
KFYR-TV

UND’s petroleum engineering program receives Outstanding Achievement Award by American Petroleum Institute

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of North Dakota’s state-of-the-art drilling and completion lab was given a prestigious award this month. The Williston Basin Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute awarded the facility and the program with the Outstanding Achievement Award, recognizing it for the significant impact it has on the region. The lab, which is located at the former Minnkota Power building, gives students an opportunity to participate in operations similar to what workers experience in the Bakken. Department Chair Dr. Vamegh Rasouli said this is a prestigious award and a great honor.
GRAND FORKS, ND
MarketWatch

Amazon Web Services marks third web outage this month

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said it fully restored power to a data center in the Eastern U.S. at 9:13 a.m. ET after a power outage at about 8 a.m. on Wednesday, but some service outages are still taking place. Datacenterdynamics.com reported service problems at several major AWS customers at its US-East-1 (Virginia) cloud region including Coinbase, Fortnite, Hulu, Instacart, Rocket League, Acadly, Peloton, Hinge, Quora, the Epic Games Store, Slack, GitHub rival Bitbucket, Samsung Smart Lights, Asana, and Imgur. In its most recent update at 9:13, AWS said some customers continue to see some impact from the outage as it works toward full recovery. The website Downdetector.com reported a peak of 1,451 reported outages of web services at 8:29 a.m. ET and 854 outages as of 9:37 a.m. The power outage marks the third this month for AWS.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Innovation#Vmware#Idc
vmware.com

Jump on 2022 Hyperconverged Infrastructure Trends

As the current economic climate and intense competition require leaders to remove inefficiencies and avoid downtime, IT is looking for easy-to-implement solutions that can deliver significant savings, quickly. IT teams are turning to hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) to deliver scalability, increase security and accelerate IT ops to their environments. 451 Research’s analyst paper “Top Five Use Cases for HCI in 2022” details how HCI can optimize organizations’ efforts across five distinct use cases.
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Announcing VMware HCX 4.3

VMware HCX, an application mobility platform, is a crucial part of an organization’s digital transformation journey. HCX simplifies application migration, workload rebalancing, and business continuity across data centers and clouds. This becomes increasingly important as organizations consolidate data centers, extend data centers to the cloud, or replace on-premises infrastructure.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Cloud Camp Virtual Roadshow by VMware

VMware’s Cloud Camp Virtual Roadshow returns on Jan. 18 and 19, delivering exceptional insight and practical experience to help IT practitioners extend their cloud knowledge and learn the essentials of migrating workloads to VMware Cloud on AWS. In these sessions, our cloud experts will walk you through the steps of a cloud migration journey and show you the way to smoothly and successfully migrate workloads from your on-premises data center to a VMware Cloud on AWS Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC).
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Marketing
investing.com

Smart Applications International partners with Kenya Healthcare Federation

Smart Applications International, Africa’s leading high–tech technology solutions company has partnered with Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF), the Health Sector Board of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) that works with various healthcare stakeholders to promote strategic Public–Private Partnerships towards achieving national healthcare access. The partnership will enable...
WORLD
vmware.com

Re: Fusion 8

2. Downgrade the license: https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/81665. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 0 Kudos. Expert. The "My VMware" license management portal won't let you downgrade a Fusion 12 lower than Fusion 11. Perhaps contacting VMware for a non-technical support issue might be in order (through customerconnect.vmware.com). 0 Kudos. thanks. will use an older iMac for my...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Run Telegraf as a service on Linux physical server

We are currently using vRealize Operations Manager 8.6. I am trying to get the Telegraf to run as a service on the physical Linux platforms. I tried using the Telegraf deployment script provided by the Cloud proxy, it runs fine when starting the Telegraf manually. But it fails to run as a service. Copied the service unit file to /etc/systemd/system.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

connecting 2 hosts running VMware workstation

I have 2 PCs each running Vmware Workstation Pro (V16). Neither has the resource to run the VMs needed for a Lab I have to set up for a college course I am doing (remotely due to COvid). I can add more RAM which should resolve the issue but I have been trying to find a way split the load across the two hosts!! As a student I would be happier to use the kit I have so if it is possible any advice would be welcome.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Change display resolution Windows11 on M1

I successfully got the Insider Program ARM64 preview of Windows 11 running on my M1 Macbook, even the internet. Right now it's stuck in 1024x768 vga resolution. Anyone with a tip on how I can get it to scale to 1920 x 1080 with the MIcrosoft Basic Display Adapter?. 48...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: SolidWorks Virtual setup

A customer of mine asked for our help finding and setting up a virtualized SolidWorks environment. The idea is simply to have their two Solid licenses installed on two VMs and then the engineers would work via Citrix/RDC. What would be an efficient way to do this?. My idea, roughly,...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy