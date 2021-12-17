ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals Enter Weekend as Double-Digit Favorites Over Lions

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADDiD_0dPyaVDk00

There's a saying in the NFL that great teams don't lose two games in a row.

Whether that be due to shear talent or ability to overcome adversity and mistakes in a short time period, that mantra typically rings true for teams that are capable of making a deep playoff push.

The Arizona Cardinals haven't had to test that theory very often in 2021.

A 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers was followed by a 31-17 victory at San Francisco, while a 34-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers was followed by a 23-13 win in Seattle.

Now, for a third time this year, the Cardinals will pack their bags and hit the road looking to rebound from a tough loss at home.

The Week 15 matchup features the 1-11-1 Detroit Lions, and on paper, the Cardinals are heavily favored to rebound.

On SI Sportsbook, Arizona is an 11.5-point favorite over the Lions.

The Cardinals are 9-4 against the spread this season, and are the league's only undefeated team (7-0) against the spread on the road despite being 4-4 as favorites in 2021.

This will be the second time this year where Arizona is favored by double-digit points, as the team was favored by 20 points (and successfully covered) in their game against the Houston Texans this season.

As for the Lions, last week's loss against Denver was the first time Detroit had not covered in five weeks. The Lions also have the league's best record as home underdogs, going 4-2 against the spread with the chips stacked against them at Ford Field.

That will again be the case this week, as the Cardinals look to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Here’s what the NFL playoff picture looks like going into Week 16

So, unless you completely missed everything that’s happened in the Covid-effected NFL over the past week, you know we still have two more games to be played from Week 15. So let’s talk about what could happen there first, before jumping into the league as a whole. Washington...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Green Bay Packers#The Carolina Panthers#Si Sportsbook
All Cardinals

Larry Fitzgerald Shuts Down Comeback Talk

The year 2021 has been an odd one for receiver Larry Fitzgerald and those that follow him. Fitzgerald's future has been under heavy watch since the offseason. Fitzgerald, who turned 38-years-old in August, was a mystery when it came time to report to training camp. Although he didn't officially announce...
NFL
24/7 Wall St.

What Is Your Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl?

Week 15 of the NFL season was one of the strangest in memory. Multiple games were postponed due to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests among players in a few teams, and the league scheduled doubleheaders for Monday and Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders were able to inch one step closer […]
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
All Cardinals

Cardinals Defense to Also be Challenged by Carson Wentz

There isn’t much talk about quarterback Carson Wentz in discussions about the Indianapolis Colts these days, but there should be. After an injury-marred stretch that had Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson on the sideline with injuries or playing injured, the Colts have gone from being 1-4 to 8-6 and only one game behind the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South.
NFL
All Cardinals

Punter, Placekick Holder Andy Lee Lands on COVID List

Three days before the Cardinals were to play the Lions last Sunday, the team learned they would likely be without center Rodney Hudson after he tested positive and was placed on reserve/COVID-19. Lighting struck again Wednesday, when three days before the Christmas night game against the Colts, punter Andy Lee...
NFL
All Cardinals

Final Injury Report: Cardinals Rule Jordan Phillips Out vs. Colts

The Arizona Cardinals have over twice the number of players in the week's final injury report as the incoming Indianapolis Colts, although five of Arizona's nine total players were full participants on Thursday, the final practice for the Cardinals before hosting the Colts on Saturday evening. Hours after head coach...
NFL
boltbeat.com

Week 16 outcomes that help the LA Chargers playoff chances

The Colts are the team that nobody wants to play at this point in the season as they are peaking at the right time. Jonathan Taylor has taken the mantle as the best running back in the NFL in Derrick Henry's absence and the Colts have been winning games because of it. Without Taylor, the Colts would not be in the position that they are in.
NFL
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
551
Followers
912
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy