With today marking the season 3 finale, what better time than the present to talk about a Sistas season 4 renewal? Is the show officially coming back for more?. Rather than spend some extremely long period of time here beating around the bush, let’s go ahead and give you the good news: There is more coming! BET previously confirmed that not only is there another season of the flagship Tyler Perry series, but a spin-off has also been greenlit for BET+. If you hadn’t heard much about that show, it’s poised to feature Zac and Fatima and be titled, predictable, Tyler Perry’s Zatima. It’s another way to get more content out there for people who love this world.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO