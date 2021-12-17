ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 13 Pro beaten out by Pixel 5a in MKBHD’s annual blind camera test

By Derek Wise
9to5Mac
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMKBHD is back again this year with another blind smartphone camera test. Putting the latest smartphones from all the major brands to the test, this year’s contenders include the iPhone 13 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro, and more. In just the second round, the $1,000 iPhone 13 Pro was...

9to5mac.com

