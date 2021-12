Derek Hudnall has many favorites to choose from when he wants to catch bass during January within a reasonable driving distance from his home in Denham Springs. Unfortunately for Hudnall, one of his most choice options got scratched from his list when the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service announced that Okhissa Lake would be closed through March 15, 2023, while a drawdown and other efforts are made to improve the lake in southwest Mississippi. The 1,100-acre lake is 1 hour, 20 minutes from his home.

HOBBIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO