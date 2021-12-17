UCF lines up legislative funding requests for new construction, equipment

Jamestown City Council has received a new prioritized list from City Departments on how they wish to spend American Rescue Plan funds. Mayor Eddie Sundquist said when it comes to the new list ranking departments’ top priorities, the Police department listed hiring four new officers at a cost of $206,000 as their top request followed by replacing five police vehicles, “We did fund portable radios, asking for funding for portable radios through the lost revenue line, that’s $144,000. That’s the third priority for the Police Department. The fourth priority is the shooting range at $190,000. And the fifth priority is the virtual reality training at $62,500.”

