ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Zach Cunningham to make Titans debut in Week 15 vs. Steelers

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4KNp_0dPyVOtK00

One of the Tennessee Titans’ newest additions, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, will make his debut with the team in Week 15 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cunningham was claimed by the Titans off waivers last week but was inactive for the Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Friday after practice, head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed Cunningham would suit up after a good week of practice. He also noted that Cunningham would help out on special teams and in certain situations on defense.

“It seems like he’s excited to be here. I felt like his attitude and his demeanor in meetings and on the practice field and communicating and playing football with his teammates (was good),” Vrabel said, per Terry McCormick of Titan Insider. “The other stuff is going to take some time as far as getting to know teammates and who he’s playing next to, but hopefully he can help us in some capacity on Sunday… He’ll play in the game, help us on special teams and in various situations on defense.”

The Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers will meet on Sunday at Heinz Field, with kickoff set for noon CT.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
CBS Sports

Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers start to have serious COVID problems on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are starting to have COVID problems of their own with three new cases on Wednesday, including inside linebacker Devin Bush. According to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers have placed three new players on the COVID reserve list including two linebackers that leave them quite thin in the heart of the defense. Bush along with fellow linebacker Marcus Allen and backup offensive tackle Zach Banner have all been placed on the list, leaving their availability in question for Sunday’s scheduled game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Jaguars#American Football#Titan Insider
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger shuts down tunnel trip assumptions

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just played one of his last home games at Heinz Field on Sunday in an important win over the Tennessee Titans. After scoring a touchdown late in the game, Big Ben went down to the tunnel and spent a minute just sitting there, which led to many assumptions. Was he soaking it all in? Was Roethlisberger worried about Pat Freirmuth’s head injury?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos release former Steelers LB from practice squad

The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday they were releasing linebacker Avery Williamson from their practice squad. Williamson has bounced between the Broncos and Tennessee Titans this season. This matters to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a couple of reasons. First, Williamson was a guy the Steelers liked enough to trade for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans vs. 49ers: Time, TV schedule, how to stream online

The Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers will meet for a Week 16 matchup at Nissan Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.”. The Titans are looking to get back on track following a Week 15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans can clinch the AFC South this week with a win and a loss by the Indianapolis Colts, who face the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy