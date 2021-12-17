Back 4 Blood is “here to stay” after the devs get acquired by Tencent

Amazon Web Services has just had its third outage in just over two weeks, rendering games like Fortnite and New World unplayable. The fault is down to power issues at one of Amazon's data centers in North Viriginia. DownDetector is showing the issues mostly affecting the Epic Games Store including Fortnite and Rocket League, along with Amazon's own New World. Crusader Kings developer Paradox Interactive warned players they may not be able to log in and use services right now thanks to the problems. The outage is also affecting a couple of mobile games like Clash of Clans and Simpson Tapped Out, but this time most of the reported downtime seems to be happening in non-gaming territories.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO