Back 4 Blood is “here to stay” after the devs get acquired by Tencent

PCGamesN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese conglomerate Tencent already owns a sizable chunk of the international game industry, and today it’s picked up a little bit more. The megacorporation has announced its acquisition of Slamfire, Inc., the parent company of Turtle Rock Studios. Turtle Rock is the...

www.pcgamesn.com

Benzinga

Tencent-Backed Voodoo Targets Mobile Blockchain Video Games

Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) -backed mobile video game maker and publisher, Voodoo is preparing to offer non-fungible tokens with plans to open a blockchain division next year, Bloomberg reports. Voodoo looks to invest over $200 million to develop the technology. Known for its easy-to-play offerings like “Paper.io” and “Helix...
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Back 4 Blood gets offline campaign mode and more in patch dropping today

Developer Turtle Rock has detailed what fans can expect in a new patch for co-op zombie shooter Back 4 Blood dropping later today. Headline features include a promised offline campaign mode, finally allowing solo players the opportunity to make progress when playing solo. There’s also a new time-limited Roving Merchants Supply Line tracks with new unlocks.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Aniplex Acquires Fate/Grand Order Dev's Games Division

Anime production studio Aniplex has purchased the gaming arm of Delightworks, the developer of mobile tactical RPG Fate/Grand Order. Going forward, publishing duties on the mobile game will be split between Aniplex, Notes (also known as Type-Moon), and the new, unnamed company that will succeed Delightworks. How will the Aniplex...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and other sites stop working

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and several other leading sites appear to have gone down briefly amid a widespread internet outage.Website health monitor Down Detector registered thousands of reports of the websites not working.It is not immediately clear what the issue is, though problems were also impacting Amazon Web Services, which hosts a number of high-profile sites and platforms.Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and popular video game Rocket League were also was hit by the issues, which come just three days before Christmas.The issue appears to have been relatively short lived, with service resuming within 30 minutes of the reports first appearing on Wednesday afternoon. Read More Amazon Ring working on doorbells that detect people by their skin and smellSome of the world’s biggest websites just brokeLarge parts of the internet are breaking
BUSINESS
GamesRadar+

Back 4 Blood is getting an offline mode, new cards, and Holiday content this week

Back 4 Blood's big December update now has a release date, adding an offline campaign, new cards, holiday festivities, and more this week. Developer Turtle Rock has confirmed that the free expansion drops Thursday, December 16 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT. It's then that the co-op zombie shooter will add the ability to play the campaign offline by yourself complete with its own separate progression, something folks have been asking for since the game launched.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Third AWS outage in two weeks takes down multiple games and services

Amazon Web Services has just had its third outage in just over two weeks, rendering games like Fortnite and New World unplayable. The fault is down to power issues at one of Amazon's data centers in North Viriginia. DownDetector is showing the issues mostly affecting the Epic Games Store including Fortnite and Rocket League, along with Amazon's own New World. Crusader Kings developer Paradox Interactive warned players they may not be able to log in and use services right now thanks to the problems. The outage is also affecting a couple of mobile games like Clash of Clans and Simpson Tapped Out, but this time most of the reported downtime seems to be happening in non-gaming territories.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Final Fantasy 6’s pixel remaster launches in February 2022

Final Fantasy 6’s pixel remaster will be available to pick up on Steam in February 2022. Square Enix says it’s giving itself the “necessary time to apply final polish” while completing development on the game, so sit tight. You’re also getting some new items if you pre-purchase the game individually or have already bought the bundle, such as special soundtracks with remixes of Locke’s Theme and The Decisive Battle alongside two unique wallpapers.
VIDEO GAMES

