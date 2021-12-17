ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns to Sign QB Jacob Dolegala Per Report

By Pete Smith
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their top two quarterbacks on the COVID-19 list, the Cleveland Browns are planning to roll with Nick Mullens as their starter. In an emergency situation, the Browns might have to turn to fullback Johnny Stanton, who played quarterback at UNLV or wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, who played in high...

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
5 bold predictions for Packers against Browns

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to a narrow victory over the Ravens last week. Here are five bold predictions on how Green Bay will fare against the Browns. Last week’s 31-30 victory over the Ravens was far from a work of art for the Packers. Defeating Baltimore sans Lamar Jackson should have been easier for Green Bay. Instead, they required heroics from Aaron Rodgers to score the narrow win.
Browns-Packers scouting report

BROWNS: The Browns are tied for 19th in points per game at 20.9. They rank 12th defensively, allowing 21.8 a game. … The Browns are 3-5 on the road against the Packers. … They are 23-9 in games played on a Saturday. … The Browns have gone two straight games without allowing a sack. … They have dropped to fifth in the NFL in total rushing at 1,954 yards after leading earlier in the season.
Cleveland Browns waiving punter Jamie Gillan, per report

The Cleveland Browns will cut punter Jamie Gillan, according to a report from NFL Network league insider Tom Pelissero. Gillan, nicknamed the "Scottish Hammer," was a recent addition to the reserve/COVID-19 list, and had not missed a game since 2019 up until that point. No official move has been announced...
NFL Week 16: Picks and preview

Week 16 is here, and somehow, someway, only one team, the NFC North Champion Green Bay Packers, has clinched a playoff spot. The other 13 positions are still up for grabs, although plenty could change on that front this week. Dallas has a depleted Washington team and could clinch the NFC East with a win. There are other crucial games for both division and playoff races; San Francisco battles Tennessee, with both teams trying to secure a spot; the Browns try to stay alive against the Packers, who look to strengthen their grip on the top seed; Indianapolis looks to keep rolling against scuffling Arizona; Baltimore and Cincinnati meet in a massive AFC North clash; Denver and Las Vegas tangle in what amounts to an elimination game; the Bills look for revenge, and to regain first place, against the Patriots. Of course, despite all these great games, COVID-19 remains a looming, omnipresent threat. Let’s get to the games.
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene accepts Ben Roethlisberger's friendly bowl wager for North Texas-Miami (OH)

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
1 Key Chiefs Player Reportedly Already Out For Sunday

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs were hit with a major outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases. While several of the team’s players have an opportunity to test out of health and safety protocols, one key player has already been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
