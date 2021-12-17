ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns place RB Kareem Hunt, seven others on reserve/COVID-19 list

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXday_0dPyS5Np00
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns placed more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including running back Kareem Hunt. The team announced that the following players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

In his third season with the Browns, Hunt has totaled 386 rushing yards and five touchdowns, along with 174 yards on 22 catches in eight games. The 26-year-old has been a key member of the Browns’ backfield alongside Nick Chubb, helping the team average 143.5 rushing yards per game, ranking fourth in the NFL.

The team also announced that offensive assistant coach T.C. McCartney tested positive for COVID-19. We learned earlier Friday that the NFL was pushing Saturday’s game between the Browns and Raiders to Monday.

Meanwhile, Cleveland activated linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Browns signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta to the active roster off the Jaguars practice squad. Lauletta, 26, has appeared in just two NFL games. Both were with the Giants in 2018, where he went 0-for-five with one interception. He has since spent time on the Eagles’, Falcons’ and Browns’ practice squads, only going to Jacksonville’s after being waived at the end of August.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Browns RB Kareem Hunt expected to miss Week 15

[RELATED: Browns Place Eight Players On COVID-19 List]. This is unfortunate timing for Hunt, who just returned from a calf injury that he suffered in Week 6. Hunt was limited to a season-low 20 offensive snaps on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury, an ailment that will likely knock him out for additional contests. The running back had 1,145 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns during the 2020 campaign, but he’s been limited to only 560 yards and five scores this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#American Football#Delpit Lb#Giants#Eagles#Falcons
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
AFP

Raiders edge Browns, Vikings win to boost NFL playoff bids

Daniel Carlson kicked a 48-yard field goal on the final play Monday to give Las Vegas a 16-14 victory at Cleveland and boost the Raiders' NFL playoff hopes. Forced to kick again, Carlson again right-footed the ball down the middle, and the Raiders finally tasted victory.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Browns C JC Tretter tests positive for COVID-19

The Browns are set to run into more offensive line unavailability because of the coronavirus. J.C. Tretter announced (via Twitter) he turned in a positive COVID-19 test Thursday. Barring a false positive, this will rule the Pro Bowl snapper out for the Browns’ Christmas Day matchup against the Packers. Tretter’s...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
762K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy