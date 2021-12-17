Browns place RB Kareem Hunt, seven others on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns placed more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including running back Kareem Hunt. The team announced that the following players landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

In his third season with the Browns, Hunt has totaled 386 rushing yards and five touchdowns, along with 174 yards on 22 catches in eight games. The 26-year-old has been a key member of the Browns’ backfield alongside Nick Chubb, helping the team average 143.5 rushing yards per game, ranking fourth in the NFL.

The team also announced that offensive assistant coach T.C. McCartney tested positive for COVID-19. We learned earlier Friday that the NFL was pushing Saturday’s game between the Browns and Raiders to Monday.

Meanwhile, Cleveland activated linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. from the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Browns signed quarterback Kyle Lauletta to the active roster off the Jaguars practice squad. Lauletta, 26, has appeared in just two NFL games. Both were with the Giants in 2018, where he went 0-for-five with one interception. He has since spent time on the Eagles’, Falcons’ and Browns’ practice squads, only going to Jacksonville’s after being waived at the end of August.