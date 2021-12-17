ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Deebo Samuel as a Running Back Opens up the 49ers Offense

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
 6 days ago

Deebo Samuel is the ultimate offensive weapon.

In the hands of Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers offense reaches new heights with Samuel. Explosive plays feel automatic ever since Shanahan moved Samuel to running back.

It is quite the change to see how Samuel has transitioned predominantly to running back usage. Samuel was seeing massive success as a wide receiver. However, it is as clear as day that the impact he makes being utilized as a running back opens up the 49ers offense.

Samuel no longer is THE attraction for a defense when he lines up at receiver. He would be the target of Jimmy Garoppolo majority of the time. Everyone else would only get a sprinkle of targets compared to Samuel. But now that Samuel is seeing time as a running back, Garoppolo is forced to throw elsewhere. It makes sense why George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk have flourished the past few games.

"I can remember early in the season, Deebo getting all that attention and I think it opens other guys up," said Garoppolo on Samuel as a running back. "And then obviously, the injury, things happened with that, but I think whenever you can spread the ball like that to different positions and different guys at those positions, it makes it tough on defenses, especially in situational football. End of the game, third down, who's going to get the ball, they have to defend everything.”

Adding the new dynamic with Samuel as a running back changes everything. Suddenly, Garoppolo has a string of receivers he can hit, not just Samuel. Even Jauan Jennings has seen more targets in recent weeks.

And with the impact Samuel makes as a running back, it has forced Shanahan to utilize Kittle as a receiver again. Kittle isn't coincidentally going on this magnificent string of games. He is finally be used with Samuel out of the picture.

Everything is opened up with the 49ers offense.

Now, defenses have to respect every trajectory of the 49ers offense that they can take. I would suspect defenses will key on Samuel running the ball more times than not. This will allow Kittle sometimes and Aiyuk a lot of the time to take advantage. From there, it is just on Garoppolo to execute the throw and keep the offense on schedule.

"The defenses don't know the play that's coming," said offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. "So in general, they have to play percentages. So when you broaden the percentages of where you throw, it creates more space. They want to constrict everything and be able to defend stuff in tight quarters. In general, defenses, it stresses them out when you use more of the field. We try to do it in the run and pass game."

The offense needs Samuel in their ranks. Anytime he is out, the offense looks stagnant. He is and has been the clear-cut MVP of the offense.

And when the 49ers get Elijah Mitchell back, the sky's the limit.

