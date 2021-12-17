ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

RZA, Flatbush Zombies Pay Tribute to Quentin Tarantino on New Song

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rzuo7_0dPyOjz000

The RZA and Flatbush Zombies have followed up their horrorcore collaboration “ Plug Addicts ” with another new track titled “ Quentin Tarantino ,” an ode of sorts to the works of the filmmaker.

“This song is a dedication to one of our favorite directors, Quentin Tarantino,” the RZA, who did the music for Kill Bill , said in a statement. “His movies pioneered another level and style of filmmaking artistry. We are doing the same with our art…continuously expanding the palette of hip hop and music.”

Both the song itself and its video make allusions to Tarantino’s work, from name-checking Jackie Brown , Kill Bill , “Mr. Orange” and Uma Thurman to the Wu-Tang mastermind asking repeatedly, “What the fuck’s up in that briefcase?,” a nod to the classic MacGuffin in Pulp Fiction .

(The RZA’s video role of “Executioner,” which was confusing in the “Plug Addicts” video, makes more sense this time around, as he emulates Michael Madsen’s Mr. Blonde from Reservoir Dogs .”)

Flatbush Zombies’ Meechy Darko added, “I tend to draw my inspiration from more than just music … When we linked up with RZA, one of the first things we spoke about was our affinity for movies. This track is a dedication to Tarantino, a genius not only behind the camera but also with the pen.”

“Quentin Tarantino” concludes RZA and Flatbush Zombies’ “double feature,” but the producer will be back in 2022 with a number of projects, including his previously announced RZA vs. Bobby Digital LP ( originally scheduled for release in August , but undelivered), and a separate, DJ Scratch-produced solo album titled Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater .

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Ghostface Killah Enters the NFT Market With Unreleased Lyrics

Ghostface Killah is set to release NFTs based around previously unpublished lyrics the founding Wu-Tang Clan rapper wrote over 20 years ago.  The latest high profile artist to jump in on the buzzy tech craze, Ghost tells Rolling Stone he was looking back through notebooks of old lyrics — some of them over 20 years old — as he was getting ready for the 25th anniversary of his debut solo album Ironman. He and his team decided those lyrics would be a good foot in the water to determine how the NFT marketplace would fit for him going forward. He hasn’t...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Crowd Treats Trump the Way Trump Treats Fauci

It’s tough when you give people sound medical advice and in exchange they treat you like a pariah, but don’t cry too hard for Donald Trump. When the former president told a Dallas audience that he received a Covid-19 vaccine booster, anti-vaxxers in the crowd booed. Trump was in Texas for the final stop in a four-city “History Tour” with Bill O’Reilly when the conservative former Fox News host said, “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” then turned to Trump and asked, “Did you get the booster?” “Yes,” Trump replied. “I did, too,” O’Reilly said. But as they spoke, members of the...
DALLAS, TX
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

RZA Says Flatbush Zombies Is 'The Vibe Hip Hop Is Missing' As 'Plug Addicts' Video Arrives

Exclusive – RZA and Flatbush Zombies held an exclusive Zoom listening event on Thursday (December 9) to promote their new collaborative single and video “Plug Addicts.” With its symphonic strings and ethereal beat, the track allows RZA, Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice and Erik The Architect space to flex their individual talents. RZA’s dark production cradles the vocals and firmly adheres to his signature ’90s Hip Hop aesthetic.
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meechy Darko
Person
Rza
Person
Dj Scratch
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Michael Madsen
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Deadline

Quentin Tarantino Wants “Offensively Meritless” Miramax NFT Suit Tossed Out; Studio Sued Oscar Winner Over ‘Pulp Fiction’ Script Auction

EXCLUSIVE: “That’s how you’re gonna beat ’em, Butch,” says Bruce Willis’ pugilistic character in Pulp Fiction. “They keep underestimating you,” the Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avery penned script adds. Today those words from the 1994 flick at the heart of a lawsuit between Miramax and Tarantino seem prophetic as the Oscar winner basically told his former studio Christopher Walken-style to stick their legal action of last month where the sun don’t shine. “Now a shell of its former self and flailing under a new ownership consortium, Miramax has decided to bite the hand that fed it for so many years by bringing...
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

You Can’t Always Get What You Want: Casting Quentin Tarantino’s PULP FICTION

The impact that Quentin Tarantino had on cinema in the 1990s can not be understated. Budgeted at $1.2 million, 1992’s Reservoir Dogs was a small movie that grossed less than $3 million worldwide. However, as time went by Tarantino’s debut captured the attention of critics and cult cineasts, before seeping its way into pop culture. All eyes were on Tarantino for his follow-up and the writer-director had Hollywood at his feet.
MOVIES
thefilmstage.com

Listen to Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary Discuss 2021 Discoveries in Four-Hour Podcast

If there were differences that sprang between Quentin Tarantino and Roger Avary in the 25-plus years since Pulp Fiction—on which both accepted Best Screenplay Oscars, despite only one taking onscreen credit—hatchets have been buried. (We might have Bret Easton Ellis to thank—not often you can type that!) Paying tribute to the video store where their friendship forged, the pair will soon launch The Video Archives Podcast, a discussion wherein they, per Tarantino, “just take one movie from that era, the ‘70s, ‘80s, or the ‘90s, the time of the store, and just kind of examine it, and it’ll be us and a guest and they’ll examine it too. They’re a customer and we’ll just talk about stuff.”
MOVIES
earmilk.com

Flatbush Zombies and RZA team up to slay and dismember on new track and video "Plug Addicts"

Flatbush Zombies and RZA makes the most perfect team-up on paper, but it had never before been taken seriously as a conceivability until now, when it happened. In his Gravediggaz project, RZA perfected the sound and style which went on to influence the Zombies heavily, from the gold fangs to the macabre horrorcore imagery, and their new song, “Plug Addicts” straddles the generational gap with sinister aplomb. Accompanied by a suitably menacing video, the track has the potential to usher in a new age for horrorcore, where it can exist without the shadow of Necro looming large.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Rza Flatbush Zombies#Reservoir Dogs
The Verge

Quentin Tarantino is working on a podcast

Hello! It’s Tuesday. Have we all enjoyed And Just Like That…, I hope? Did we all relish its podcasting angle, which has Carrie Bradshaw moving on from being a sex columnist and becoming a sex podcaster? Appropriately 2021! I hate to admit it, but I teared up at the first episode’s twist ending we all know by now. Carrie was finally going to be happy! Anyway, today’s a lighter one, other than my apparent emotional tie to a show I only watched as reruns. We’re talking about Quentin Tarantino’s new podcast, the great promo code ‘pocalypse (sorta), and moderation of live audio spaces. Off we go.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

RZA Links Up With Flatbush Zombies For Ominous New Single "Plug Addicts"

While there has been major debate about the status of New York City hip hop for the last decade or so, the signature New York sound is not up for debate. From the braggadocious musings of The Notorious B.I.G. and young Hov, to the menacing thread woven throughout the discographies of Jadakiss, DMX and so many other New York City natives, everybody knows the sound hailing from the birthplace of hip hop.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Harvey Weinstein Threatened to Replace Peter Jackson With Quentin Tarantino on ‘Lord of the Rings’

Most fans of Frodo’s long journey to Mordor in the Lord of the Rings can’t imagine any other director but Peter Jackson at the helm, but Harvey Weinstein threatened to replace him, according to a new oral history of the blockbuster franchise. In a piece celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Fellowship of the Ring, The Independent spoke to Jackson’s manager Ken Kamins, among others involved with the franchise, including stars Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom and Ian McKellen. At one point while discussing the films’ journey to the big screen, Kamins broached how the disgraced former Hollywood producer, who is currently serving time for...
MOVIES
The Dad

Lord of The Rings Was Almost Directed By Quentin Tarantino

This December marks the 20th anniversary of the release of Fellowship of the Ring, the first film in Peter Jackson’s epic three-movie adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy classic, The Lord of the Rings. This anniversary, coupled with the release of “Get Back,” Jackson’s epic, three-part Beatles documentary, has put the celebrated director back in the news for his impressive achievements.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
thesource.com

[WATCH] RZA and Flatbush Zombies Release New Single Video “Quentin Tarantino”

RZA and Flatbush Zombies have linked up once again to record “Quentin Tarantino,” a new cinematic track. RZA and Prince Paul created the respectful cut (with assistance production from Erick The Architect), reviving the horrorcore subgenre that RZA and Prince Paul established in the 1990s as Gravediggaz. The artists’ “double feature,” which began with “Plug Addicts” last week, comes to a close with “Quentin Tarantino.”
MUSIC
theeastsiderla.com

Still no opening date for Quentin Tarantino's Vista Theatre

Los Feliz - Last summer, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino announced he had bought the Vista Theatre and might start screening new and old films around around Christmas. Well, that schedule may have been too ambitious. The century-old theater near Sunset Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue remains closed -- as it has since...
VISTA, CA
NME

Listen to Gucci Mane’s new Young Dolph tribute song ‘Long Live Dolph’

Gucci Mane has paid tribute to Young Dolph on a new single – listen to ‘Long Live Dolph’ below. The rapper, real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, was shot and killed in Memphis last month as he entered a bakery, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. According to TMZ, a vehicle pulled up outside before someone fired at Young Dolph through the window.
MUSIC
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy