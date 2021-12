NCAA tournament runner-up Nebraska came in second in the final volleyball coaches poll released yesterday while Creighton finished the season ranked 22nd. The 28-6 Huskers were ranked tenth in the previous poll released before the start of the NCAA tournament. They cruised through the tournament, knocking off Texas in the regional final and Pitt in the Final Four to reach the championship match for the tenth time in school history. Nebraska faced Wisconsin for the third time this season in the final which the Badgers eventually won in five sets. Wisconsin was ranked first in yesterday's AVCA poll after winning the first national championship in program history. 31-4 Creighton appeared in the season-ending poll for the sixth time in the past seven seasons.

