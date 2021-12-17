ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold, silver edge higher

The December gold contract on the New...

actionforex.com

Silver extending recovery, Gold back above 1800

Silver’s recovery continues today even though momentum remains a bit weak. A short term bottom should be formed at 21.39 on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. That came after defending 21.41 support. Further rise should be seen as long as 22.17 minor support holds, to 55 day EMA (now at 23.18). Sustained break there will raise the chance that whole corrective pattern from 30.07 has completed as a five-wave descending triangle. However, break of 22.17 support will revive near term bearishness for another fall through 21.39.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver, and platinum, positioned to go lower

Gold, silver and platinum are positioned to make another run to the downside. The trio remains weak and without energy, indicating lower prices are ahead. There is nothing that suggests this pattern is changing anytime soon. While the metals remain solid long-term hard asset commodities in the present, they look...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver gain amid friendly outside markets

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold settles lower Tuesday as yields and stocks rise, bullion slides further below $1,800

Gold futures finished lower Tuesday, reversing an earlier gain, to book a second straight decline, as stocks that took a beating on Monday were staging a rebound, highlighting some return in risk appetite on Wall Street after an omicron-sparked selloff. Treasury yields also popped higher, creating a headwind for bullion buying in the near-term. Treasury yields were rising, with the 10-year Treasury note rate at around 1.48% from 1.418% at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday. Richer yields can undercut demand for precious metals that don't offer a coupon. February gold settled down $5.90, or 0.3%, to $1,788.70 an ounce. Meanwhile, the dollar was flat but holding in positive territory, as measured by the ICE U.S. Dollar Index . The Dow Jones Industrial Average , the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index all had recouped losses from Monday's downdraft, and then some, in Tuesday afternoon action.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Hard gold and silver market lessons learned in 2021

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM’s Jeff Christian discussing some of the things that happened, and did not happen, in the gold and silver markets in 2021. He discussed some of the lessons he hoped investors gleaned from CPM’s videos over the course of the year, and displayed a Tsarist Russian gold-backed note from 1909 to discuss the fallibility of gold-backed currencies.
MARKETS
investing.com

Pound Edges Higher Ahead Of GDP

The pound started the week quietly and this has continued on Tuesday. In the North American session, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3241, up 0.24% on the day. The UK will release final GDP for Q3 on Tuesday. The report is unlikely to shake up the pound, as final GDP is expected to confirm the initial estimate of 1.3%, m/m. On an annualized basis, GDP is expected to confirm the initial estimate of 6.6%. This high figure should be taken with a grain of salt, as it is in comparison with the Q3 data of 2020 when the economy was in the throes of COVID.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Price rebounds for gold, silver; risk aversion recedes

BUSINESS
investing.com

Precious Metals Update: Gold And Silver Takeoffff...Uh, No...

'Twas a week of hope for the precious metals, Gold therein rising low-to-high from 1753 to 1816 (+3.6%) and Silver per same from 21.41 to 22.69 (+6.0%). But given Gold is never really supposed to stray too far from the 1780s, let alone Silver be allowed to do anything material but decline, both precious metals eked out immaterial weekly gains. Gold settled on Friday at 1799, +0.7% net for the week, and Silver at 22.36, +0.7% net.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

How to effectively invest in gold and silver in 2022 (part 1)

Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM discusses its approach to effective investing in gold and silver, including advice of approaches to the metals, how to buy and store metals, and how to hedge investment positions to maintain long exposure while profiting from shorter term pull backs in prices.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold, silver see solid price gains, post FOMC

BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Oil and gold higher, bitcoin steady

Oil edges higher as central banks choose long term stability. Improved risk appetite and central banks around the world that are acting now in order to preserve the long-term potential of their economies is boosting oil prices again today. Crude continues to face significant headwinds from the omicron variant, with the demand outlook for early next year taking a hit but OPEC+ stands ready to act should the situation necessitate which will continue to backstop prices for now.
INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices edge higher as equities rebound

(Bloomberg) –Oil eked out a gain, climbing in tandem with equities, as traders weighed the Federal Reserve’s shift to tighter monetary policy to battle inflation. Futures in New York closed up 0.2%, reversing earlier losses of as much as 1.9% on Wednesday. The central bank said it will double the pace at which it’s scaling back purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, a move that was largely priced into risk assets already.
STOCKS
investing.com

ASX Moves 0.5% Higher as Gold Miners Lift

Investing.com - The asx 200 gained 34.50 points or 0.47% to 7,330.20 in Friday’s morning deals, snapping two sessions of consecutive loss despite a negative close on Wall Street overnight as market participants rotated away from riskier assets following hawkish guidance from U.S. Federal Reserve officials earlier in the week, while the central banks of England and Norway also raised interest rates amid increasing inflation pressures.
STOCKS
schiffgold.com

Silver on Sale: Silver-Gold Ratio Back Above 80:1

The silver-gold ratio has climbed back above 80-1. This has historically signaled silver on sale. As I write this article, the ratio stands at just over 80:1. That means it takes just over ounces of silver to buy an ounce of gold. To put that into perspective, the average in the modern era has been between 40:1 and 50:1.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold And Silver Continue To Lose Momentum

As we inch ever closer towards the end of the year, it seems that the market continues to lose momentum. The stagnation of the last fortnight is continuing this week with prices still hovering above the 1763.88 support level. However, there is a high risk of volatility this week given...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold continues to edge higher as investors focus upon rising inflation

Gold futures had modest gains in trading today as investors focus upon the recent CPI inflation index data indicating that inflation is running at a 40-year high at 6.8% year over year. With inflationary levels at their current level, market participants are waiting for the FOMC meeting to begin tomorrow and conclude on Wednesday. They will be looking at how the Federal Reserve plans to deal with the current level of inflation in regards to their current monetary policy.
BUSINESS

