ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Prominent COVID-19 Researcher: I Was Called A ‘Race Traitor’ For Investigating Lab Leak Theory

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a3ZYr_0dPyKIUL00

Laurel Duggan

Alina Chan, a postdoctoral researcher at MIT and Harvard University, said she was accused of racism for investigating the possibility of COVID-19 leaking from a Wuhan, China, lab.

Chan began asking questions about the origins of the virus and challenging the wet market theory in March 2020, voicing her concerns on Twitter to an often hostile scientific community. Chan, who is ethnically Chinese, said she was called a “race traitor” for suggesting the virus could have been caused by a lab accident in Wuhan.

“Even other scientists were calling me anti-scientific or racist, or a race traitor. And so, a scientific problem became corrupted,” Chan explained at a Hudson Institute event Monday. She said scientists struggled to gather evidence and discuss their analysis amid accusations that anyone who suspected a lab leak in Asia must be racist.

“We could possibly have a future where only lab outbreaks in white-people countries can be investigated, whereas anything that comes from parts of Asia or Africa or South America cannot be investigated because it would be racist or anti-scientific,” Chan said. “That’s crazy.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci publicly downplayed the possibility of COVID-19 having escaped from the American-funded Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in April 2020. The mainstream media only began reporting on the lab leak theory as a real possibility in May 2021 — after over a year of decrying it as unscientific and racist — when The Wall Street Journal reported that a likely COVID-19 outbreak occurred at the Wuhan lab in late 2019.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

Fish Poisoning On The Rise As The World Turns, Lawsuit Slams Whiskey Joe’s Tampa

TAMPA, FL. – An Ocala woman allegedly poisoned by a “white” fish and chips dinner consumed at Whiskey Joe’s Bar and Grill in Tampa has led to a lawsuit filed with her husband against the well-known restaurant chain. Whiskey Joe’s parent company, Specialty Restaurants Corporation, and food distributors Sysco and Local Turtle Foods are also co-defendants in the case.
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

One Person Has Died In Palm Harbor Circle K Gas Pump Fire

PALM HARBOR, FL. – One person has died in a fire at the Circle K gas station in Palm Harbor, according to fire officials. On Wednesday, units from East Lake, Safety Harbor, Oldsmar, and Palm Harbor Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire incident that was reported by multiple callers beginning at 2:08 PM at the Circle K on East Lake Road.
PALM HARBOR, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
MedicalXpress

Researchers pinpoint blood factors linked to severe COVID

Scientists have identified unique "indicators" in the blood of patients with severe and fatal COVID, paving the way for simple diagnostic tests to help doctors identify who will go on to become critically ill. In a study led by researchers at the Hull York Medical School and Department of Mathematics...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Traitor#Covid#Africa#Mit#Harvard University#Chinese#Hudson Institute#American#The Wall Street Journal#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
mycbs4.com

UF initiates investigation into reported pressure to delete COVID-19 research data

The University of Florida Vice President of Research announces an investigation, because of a Faculty Senate report finding COVID-19 researchers felt "External pressure to destroy deidentified data," The University of Florida takes breaches in research integrity very seriously and has a long-standing, rigorous process in place to investigate them. Through...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
MarketRealist

U.S. Marks 50 Million COVID-19 Cases As Researches Investigate Omicron Variant

Despite concerns about the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus—and whether it’s deadlier than other variants of the virus—the delta variant of COVID-19 still accounts for 99 percent of current COVID-19 cases. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emphasized that point in a teleconference with the press on Dec. 10 after 25 states confirmed cases of the omicron variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
goodmorningpost.com

An unvaccinated Texas man became the first person in the United States to die from Omicron infection, according to reports

According to media accounts, the Omicron Covid-19 version has resulted in the first death in the United States. It’s thought to be the country’s first known Omicron death, with the new Covid strain accounting for 73% of new cases. A man in his fifties who had never been vaccinated was the victim. He resided in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Week

Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

White House Press Secretary expresses regret over answer on free COVID testing

Before President Biden announced a new plan Tuesday to distribute 500 million free COVID-19 tests to Americans in January, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed her own dismissive response to the idea of such a proposal just two weeks earlier. While briefing the press at the White House on...
POTUS
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
91K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy