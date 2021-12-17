ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions' Friday Injury Report: Swift Out Against Cardinals, Six Players Questionable

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybCfb_0dPyKAQX00

The Detroit Lions are unlikely to have many of their players who are on the reserve/COVID-19 list back any sooner.

On Thursday, the league announced new health and safety policies to potentially allow players who test positive for COVID-19 an opportunity to return sooner than 10 days, the current waiting period.

As a result of the outbreak, three NFL games this weekend have been rescheduled until early next week.

For Detroit, a slew of players will have an opportunity to see more playing time in Week 15.

“I think that’s highly unlikely for us, for that to happen. I know we felt, talking about it last night, that some of the things that have come into play won’t help us. Now, who knows? Maybe we get lucky," Campbell told reporters on Friday. "But, I don’t think it bodes well for us right now.”

Since the beginning of last week, 10 players on the roster have tested positive, and have been forced to miss game action.

In fact, center Evan Brown revealed earlier this week that he spent approximately $1,000 ordering food multiple times a day that was delivered to his home.

“I didn’t want to go out in public and pick up the food,” Brown said. “I just would rather order in and have the driver leave it, and I go down and pick it up and call it a day at that point. So, that’s kind of what I did.”

Detroit is continuing its preparations for the Arizona Cardinals, which are looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Detroit Lions Announce Players Activated from Practice Squad for Arizona Cardinals Game

Detroit Lions call up several members of the practice squad to play against the Arizona Cardinals at Ford Field.

Should Detroit Lions Sit D'Andre Swift for Remainder of 2021 Season?

D'Andre Swift will miss the Detroit Lions Week 15 contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN No Longer Available on YouTube TV: Alternative Option Available to Stream

YouTube TV and ESPN could not reach a deal just ahead of bowl season.

Detroit Lions' Week 15 Friday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

  • Julian Okwara (Ankle) OUT
  • D'Andre Swift (Shoulder) OUT
  • Will Holden (Not injury related) Questionable
  • Jonah Jackson (Back) Questionable

Limited practice (LP)

  • Josh Reynolds (Thigh) Questionable
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Shoulder) Questionable
  • Alex Anzalone (Ankle) Questionable
  • Michael Brockers (Knee) Questionable

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Brown
24/7 Wall St.

What Is Your Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl?

Week 15 of the NFL season was one of the strangest in memory. Multiple games were postponed due to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests among players in a few teams, and the league scheduled doubleheaders for Monday and Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders were able to inch one step closer […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Los Angeles Rams#Practice Squad#Ford Field#The Detroit Lions Week#Espn#Stream Youtube Tv
All Cardinals

Final Injury Report: Cardinals Rule Jordan Phillips Out vs. Colts

The Arizona Cardinals have over twice the number of players in the week's final injury report as the incoming Indianapolis Colts, although five of Arizona's nine total players were full participants on Thursday, the final practice for the Cardinals before hosting the Colts on Saturday evening. Hours after head coach...
NFL
AllLions

Matthew Stafford Fastest to Throw for 50,000 Yards in NFL History

Matthew Stafford only needed 182 NFL games to pass 50,000 career passing yards. The 33-year-old veteran signal-caller led the Los Angeles Rams to a 20-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday evening. Cooper Kupp was on the receiving end of two touchdown passes from Stafford in the second half.
NFL
AllLions

Lions Could Face Challenging Decision on OLB Charles Harris

When the 2021 season ends, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes will have plenty of decisions to make surrounding the future of his team. Holmes, in his first year as general manager of the Detroit Lions, made plenty of new roster additions heading into the season. At its conclusion, he’ll have to decide whether to bring some of these players back.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Morning Sun

Lions’ Notebook: Swift injury update, Anzalone will not suit up again in 2021

Alex Anzalone has become the latest Detroit Lions player to be bit by the proverbial injury bug. Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced Monday that his starting linebacker would miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury. Anzalone left early in Detroit’s 30-12 win over Arizona Sunday.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 16 injury report: Amani Oruwariye misses, D’Andre Swift returns on Wednesday

The Detroit Lions were back in Allen Park on Wednesday as they prepare for their upcoming Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The Lions are still sorting through their COVID-19 outbreak, but they are getting players back from reserve, and are setting plans up in case they are hit with another wave of cases. From an injury standpoint, they are suffering through typical late-season injuries but are also seeing some players return to practice this week, including several starters.
NFL
AllLions

Podcast: Former Wolverines TE Jake Butt Reveals What Advice Dan Campbell Gave Him

This week's podcast features an in-depth conversation with former Michigan Wolverines tight end Jake Butt. During the nearly 45-minute conversation, Butt shared his opinion on a wide-ranging list of topics, including why he loved playing for Jim Harbaugh, Michigan's resurgence in 2022 and the advice he received from former New Orleans Saints tight ends coach and present Lions head man Dan Campbell.
NFL
AllLions

Lions Shut Out of 2022 Pro Bowl, Four Named as Alternates

The NFL announced on Wednesday evening the AFC and NFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl. While four Detroit Lions players were named as alternates, no players were named to the Pro Bowl roster. According to the Lions team website, "Tight end T.J. Hockenson (first alternate), guard Jonah Jackson (second),...
NFL
AllLions

Is Daxton Hill Lions' No. 1 Cornerback of the Future?

The college players in the Lions' backyard are always interesting to look at, and one of those players this upcoming draft season is Michigan defensive back Daxton Hill. The jury is still out on Hill, as there is not yet a consensus on where he might land in the 2022 NFL Draft. It's the case because Hill lined up at corner, covering the slot receiver, and he saw limited action at safety.
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy