Lions' Friday Injury Report: Swift Out Against Cardinals, Six Players Questionable

The Detroit Lions are unlikely to have many of their players who are on the reserve/COVID-19 list back any sooner.

On Thursday, the league announced new health and safety policies to potentially allow players who test positive for COVID-19 an opportunity to return sooner than 10 days, the current waiting period.

As a result of the outbreak, three NFL games this weekend have been rescheduled until early next week.

For Detroit, a slew of players will have an opportunity to see more playing time in Week 15.

“I think that’s highly unlikely for us, for that to happen. I know we felt, talking about it last night, that some of the things that have come into play won’t help us. Now, who knows? Maybe we get lucky," Campbell told reporters on Friday. "But, I don’t think it bodes well for us right now.”

Since the beginning of last week, 10 players on the roster have tested positive, and have been forced to miss game action.

In fact, center Evan Brown revealed earlier this week that he spent approximately $1,000 ordering food multiple times a day that was delivered to his home.

“I didn’t want to go out in public and pick up the food,” Brown said. “I just would rather order in and have the driver leave it, and I go down and pick it up and call it a day at that point. So, that’s kind of what I did.”

Detroit is continuing its preparations for the Arizona Cardinals, which are looking to rebound from a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Detroit Lions' Week 15 Friday Injury Report

Did not practice (NP)

Julian Okwara (Ankle) OUT

D'Andre Swift (Shoulder) OUT

Will Holden (Not injury related) Questionable

Jonah Jackson (Back) Questionable

Limited practice (LP)

Josh Reynolds (Thigh) Questionable

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Shoulder) Questionable

Alex Anzalone (Ankle) Questionable

Michael Brockers (Knee) Questionable

