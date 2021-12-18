2 Teenagers Plead Guilty To Several Twin Cities Carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teenagers have pleaded guilty in connection to several carjackings and robberies in the Twin Cities Wednesday. Both were certified to stand trial as adults.

Asa Huff-Jones, 17, of Brooklyn Park, and 18-year-old Raveyan Smith, of Minneapolis, each pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. Both were certified to stand trial as adults, according to Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Neither Huff-Jones or Smith were involved in the same offenses.

Huff-Jones will serve 86 months in prison and Smith will serve 93 months.

“Our office is committed to prosecuting carjacking cases submitted to us to the fullest extent of the law,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. “We take these matters seriously, and are doing everything in our power to ensure those who commit violent felony offenses are punished for their infractions.”

