ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

2 Teenagers Plead Guilty To Several Twin Cities Carjackings

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAcGI_0dPyJdnH00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two teenagers have pleaded guilty in connection to several carjackings and robberies in the Twin Cities Wednesday. Both were certified to stand trial as adults.

Asa Huff-Jones, 17, of Brooklyn Park, and 18-year-old Raveyan Smith, of Minneapolis, each pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree aggravated robbery. Both were certified to stand trial as adults, according to Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Neither Huff-Jones or Smith were involved in the same offenses.

Huff-Jones will serve 86 months in prison and Smith will serve 93 months.

“Our office is committed to prosecuting carjacking cases submitted to us to the fullest extent of the law,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said. “We take these matters seriously, and are doing everything in our power to ensure those who commit violent felony offenses are punished for their infractions.”

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 68

Samantha Boldt
4d ago

They should have been given more time. carjacking and armed robbery are each up to 10 years and if they committed these crimes multiple times they should have been given more time.

Reply
26
Blaine Yaeger
4d ago

charge them as adults and give them the maximum sentence..see if they do it again

Reply(6)
27
Joe
5d ago

Basically it’s armed robbery, ppl get years for that in other states

Reply(1)
26
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Suspect In Deadly St. Paul Hit-&-Run Turns Himself In, But Refuses To Locate Vehicle

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police have arrested a suspect in Monday’s fatal hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side, but they’re still in need of the suspect’s vehicle. Police say 34-year-old My Ger Vang was struck by a white 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan while walking near the intersection of White Bear Avenue and Third Street East at about 8:30 p.m. The driver fled, and Vang later died at Regions Hospital. (credit: St. Paul Police) The next evening, a 65-year-old man entered police headquarters to confess to the deadly crash. Police say he declined to locate the minivan before he was...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Luke Oeltjenbruns Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison For Dragging Police Officer With Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Hutchinson man accused of dragging a police officer with his truck and hitting him with a hammer learned his fate in court on Wednesday. In April, police say 61-year-old Luke Oeltjenbruns hit a Menard’s employee multiple times over the head, after the employee asked him to put on a mask. Officers then pursued Oeltjenbruns to an intersection where he refused to get out of his vehicle and told them to shoot him. When Officer Steven Sickmann reached inside to grab his keys, Oeltjenbruns closed the window on the officer’s arm and smashed into squad cars. He then hit Officer...
HUTCHINSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lakes Area PD Investigating ‘Crime Spree’ In Lindstrom

LINDSTROM, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in eastern Minnesota said “thieves went on a crime spree” Wednesday morning that included stealing a car. The Lakes Area Police Department said the spree happened in Lindstrom between 3:30 and 7 a.m. Police said the suspects committed a burglary, stole a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban and broke into other cars. The string of incidents happened on Park Street, Akerson Street, Neal Avenue and 295th Street. The stolen Suburban has license plates reading 3NH183, and a “13 FISHING” window sticker, police said. Anyone with information about the spree is asked to call 651-257-0622.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
LINDSTROM, MN
CBS Minnesota

Analysis Shows Family Members In Moorhead Home Died Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Investigators say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed the seven family members who were found dead inside a home in Moorhead over the weekend. The Moorhead Police Department said Wednesday afternoon that preliminary blood examination results from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office showed lethal levels of carbon monoxide in the victims. The deceased included three children and four adults. They were found dead inside a residence on the 4400 block of 13th Street South on Saturday. A relative found the bodies during a welfare check and called 911. (credit: CBS) Authorities identified the victims as 37-year-old Belin Hernandez...
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
City
Cottage Grove, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed In St. Paul Fourplex Fire

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One person was killed in a fire at a St. Paul fourplex Wednesday morning — the city’s second fire-related fatality this month. The St. Paul Fire Department says crews were called to the building on the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue in the Hamline-Midway neighborhood at about 9:44 a.m. after black smoke was reportedly seen pouring out of an upstairs unit. Firefighters promptly put out the blaze, but found a victim unresponsive inside. After resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful at the scene, the victim was brought to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Officials say the fire doesn’t seem suspicious in nature, and the investigation is ongoing. This is the fourth fatal fire in St. Paul this year.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Investigating ‘Significant’ Robbery At Small Grocery Store In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating after a robbery at a small grocery store in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says the 5 Corners Market on the 2400 block of West Broadway was robbed overnight Sunday. According to investigators, a “significant” amount of money, equipment and product was stolen from the store. Exact numbers on the extent of the loss have not been released. The store was closed Tuesday when WCCO-TV photographers stopped by the scene. Police say there were no signs of force entry into the building.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Gets Probation For Punching Trooper Who Responded To Drunken Driving Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man was sentenced Tuesday to three years probation after pleading guilty to assaulting a Minnesota state trooper earlier this year following a drunken driving crash in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced that Matthew Cleve, 39, of Zimmerman, was sentenced to 366 days in prison stayed and three years probation. According to prosecutors, Cleve will need to abstain from any alcohol or drug use during his probation, submit to random drug testing and attend a DWI victim panel. If Cleve violates his probation, he faces time behind bars. RELATED: ‘Let The...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Burnsville Man Charged In Fatal Shooting At Eagan Gas Station

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A Burnsville man has been charged for the fatal shooting of a man at a Eagan gas station last week. The Minnesota District Court of Dakota County charged Sakaria Osman Ahmed, 31, Tuesday with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Faisal A. Abukar, 33, who was shot at a gas station near the Twin Cities Premium Outlets Saturday. According to the complaint, officers were called to the Marathon gas station on the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road just before 7 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim. Witness says they observed a Somali man...
EAGAN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjackings#Twin Cities#Brooklyn#Wcco#Huff Jones#Minnesota Family
CBS Minnesota

2 Injured In Separate Shootings In North Mpls. Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people, one of them a teenage girl, were injured in separate shootings in north Minneapolis Monday. The girl was shot on the 2100 block of Dupont Avenue North around 8 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department. She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening. Earlier in the day, on the 3600 block of Aldrich Avenue North, police responded to a report of a man shot. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive. Police said a vehicle sped from the area after the shooting, and a gun was recovered at the scene.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Investigation Underway After Person Found Bleeding In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the north metro are investigating after someone was found bleeding and in need of help Tuesday afternoon. The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a call of a person needing help on the 6600 block of Ronald Place. Officers provided the person with medical aid before an ambulance took them to a hospital. A search warrant was executed at a home nearby. It’s unclear yet if anything was found or if anyone was taken into custody. Police say the investigation is ongoing and there’s no threat to the public.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect In Stolen Vehicle Leads Authorities On Multiple Pursuits Before Crashing Near Duluth

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Duluth man is in custody after he allegedly fled authorities multiple times in a stolen vehicle Tuesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle believed to be stolen was spotted in Grand Rapids late Tuesday afternoon. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled. The pursuit was soon canceled. About an hour later, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper spotted the suspect vehicle on Highway 2 near Highway 33, which is northwest of Duluth. The suspect again fled and troopers deployed stop sticks as the suspect continued driving toward Hermantown, the state...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

1 Killed In Becker County House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Becker County say a victim’s body was located following a house fire early Wednesday morning. According to the county sheriff’s office, the house fire was reported at 2:12 a.m. on Hubble Pond Road in Rochert, Minnesota. At the time of the report, it was unknown if there were occupants inside the house. When first responders arrived, the house had already collapsed due to extensive damage. A victim was later located in the collapsed structure. The fire remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
BECKER COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial: Jurors End 3rd Day Of Deliberations With No Word On Her Fate

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Jurors in the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright spent a third day deliberating Wednesday, after a question to the judge suggested some are concerned they may not be able to reach agreement. The jury asked Judge Regina Chu on Tuesday afternoon how to proceed if they can’t reach a verdict. The question came after roughly 12 hours of deliberations that began Monday, and the judge told jurors to continue their work. The jury didn’t ask any other questions Wednesday. They resumed work shortly before 8:30 a.m., and ended at...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

MN State Senator Calls For Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson To Resign Following DWI

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Minnesota State Senator is calling on Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to resign, after he pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree DWI following a rollover crash in central Minnesota earlier this month. Hutchinson, 41, was sentenced to two years’ probation on Monday. He was ordered to pay $610 in fines and fees but will not have to serve any time in jail. He will have to complete chemical assessment as part of his sentencing, have no alcohol or controlled substance violations, no driver’s license violations, and submit to random testing. DFL State Sen. Omar Fateh, who started representing parts of...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

3 Teenagers Charged In Edina And St. Louis Park Carjackings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three teenagers have been charged Monday in connection to two carjackings in Edina and St. Louis Park. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, both from Minneapolis, face five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery charges for their involvement in separate, but related carjackings in Edina and St. Louis Park on Dec. 9. Another 16-year-old boy from Minneapolis has been charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery for his participation in the St. Louis Park incident, said the release. WCCO does not typically identify juveniles charged with crimes. The state has filed a motion on both former...
EDINA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman Shot Dead In Minneapolis, Marking City’s 93rd Homicide In 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a woman who was found shot died of her injuries Monday morning. This marks the city’s 93rd homicide of 2021. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Longfellow Avenue around 7 a.m. There were reports of a person down in the street. Responders arrived to find a woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but died of her injuries. There is not much information available on the circumstances of the shooting, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. The victim was not identified. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson Sentenced To 2 Years Probation After DWI Rollover Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has been sentenced to two years’ probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree DWI after a rollover crash in central Minnesota in the early morning of Dec. 8. As part of his sentencing, Hutchinson has to complete chemical assessment, have no alcohol or controlled substance violations, no driver’s license violations, and submit to random testing. He also was ordered to pay $610 in fines and fees, but will not have to serve any time in jail. Hutchinson, 41, faced four misdemeanor counts: fourth-degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

BCA Identifies Willmar Police Sergeant, Officer Involved In Shooting Of August LaFeen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the sergeant and officer involved in the shooting of a man last week in Willmar. Sgt. Ross Livingood and Officer Joseph Schaefbauer of the Willmar Police Department were called to an apartment building last Thursday on the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest on a report of an armed man who was threatening to kill his probation officer, according to the BCA. During a confrontation with the suspect — later identified as 56-year-old August LaFeen of Willmar — Livingood shot him in the hand, while Schaefbauer discharged his Taser. The BCA described LaFeen’s gunshot wound as a “minor” injury. LaFeen was treated and taken into custody. He was charged last Friday in Kandiyohi County with six felony counts of making terroristic threats. The BCA says LaFeen was in possession of a “replica gun” during the encounter. Livingood, a 15-year law enforcement veteran, is on standard administrative leave. Schaefbauer, a three-year veteran, remains on active duty. The BCA is still investigating, and says part of the encounter was recorded on police body cameras.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Victim Identified In Mapleton Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 50-year-old man who was shot several times Sunday morning in southern Minnesota has been identified. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Ronald James Daniel Reid of Mankato. He remains hospitalized with serious injuries. Mapleton police say Reid was shot at about 10:13 a.m. on the 100 block of 4th Avenue Southeast. He was conscious when officers arrived and was taken to an area hospital. Police say they interviewed people who were at the scene, but they haven’t narrowed down a suspect yet, and they didn’t say what may have led up to the shooting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.   More On WCCO.com: ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Kim Potter Trial: Jury Asks Judge What To Do If They Can’t Reach Consensus On Verdict

Originally published Dec. 21, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The jury weighing the case of the white Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright finished its second day of deliberations Tuesday without reaching a verdict, and they appear to be divided. The jury returned to the courtroom Tuesday with two questions for Judge Regina Chu, which she read at 4:30 p.m.: 1. If a jury cannot reach a consensus, what is the guidance for how long and what steps should be taken? 2. Can zip ties that secure Potter’s firearm in the evidence box be removed so jurors can...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy