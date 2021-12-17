ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bigfork, MT

Bigfork High School evacuated due to bomb threat

By MTN News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OwYV_0dPyJZDF00

UPDATE: 2:06 p.m. - Dec. 17, 2021

BIGFORK - A bomb threat at Bigfork High School on Friday prompted officials to evacuate and close all schools on campus.

Bigfork School District Superintendent Tom Stack says high school students were immediately released and buses ran at 12:30 p.m.

Parents who could not meet their child at the bus stop were asked to make other arrangements for their child to be picked up.

Stack says students were taken to Harvest Foods to keep people clear from campus.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino clarified with MTN News that no package was found on campus.

However, a threatening message was found written on a bathroom wall.

Sheriff Heino says following a complete sweep of the building no additional threatening messages or items were discovered.

Thirteen members of law enforcement were on campus and performed a sweep of the high school, according to Stack.

Stack says all Bigfork High School activities have been canceled for the weekend.

(first report: 1:0 4p.m. - Dec. 17, 2021)

A school spokesperson confirms with MTN News that Bigfork High school was evacuated for a bomb threat.

The spokesperson said the students were released at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says a strange box was found inside a school bathroom containing a threatening message.

Sheriff Heino said law enforcement is on the scene performing a sweep of the building.

Law enforcement is waiting for an explosive K9 specialist to further evaluate.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bigfork, MT
Flathead County, MT
Government
Flathead County, MT
Education
Bigfork, MT
Government
Local
Montana Education
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Government
Q2 News

Billings superintendent targeting mid-January to end mask mandate in schools

Superintendent Greg Upham is targeting Jan. 17 to remove Billings districtwide mask mandate, though he acknowledges a court case could force the end to come two weeks earlier. In a letter Wednesday letter addressed to parents, Upham wrote that his plan is to remove the mandate for teachers and staff on Monday, Jan. 17 (an in-house learning day for teachers) and all students on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Missoula county reports first omicron case

Missoula county reports their first omicron variant case Tuesday. In a press release, Fyr Diagnostics, a Missoula lab that processes and sequences the Missoula City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 tests, detected the Omicron variant on Tuesday.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Bigfork High School#Bigfork School#Harvest Foods#Mtn News#Flathead#Sheriff Heino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Q2 News

Q2 News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy