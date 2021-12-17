Las Vegas Raiders- Browns game postponed until Monday

Did you know that Davis now has 13 career touchdowns on just 64 career receptions? This is one less receiving touchdown than DJ Moore has through double the number of career games and 286 receptions. While they certainly play different roles in their respective offenses, it just goes to show how talented Davis is and what he can do when he's given the opportunity. Coming off of a game in which he went 5-85-2, Davis belongs right back in your starting fantasy lineup. Cole Beasley is out this week due to COVID and Emmanuel Sanders is dealing with an injury currently. The opportunity is there for Davis to have a solid performance even in a tougher matchup on paper. He can be viewed as a low-end WR2 with upside.

