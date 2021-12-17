ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Las Vegas Raiders- Browns game postponed until Monday

fantasypros.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter immense pressure from teams around the league the NFL has finally decided...

www.fantasypros.com

ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ strong message to Lakers after ugly loss vs. Suns

The Los Angeles Lakers got blown out by the Phoenix Suns, 108-90, at home on Tuesday. Yet, LeBron James is accentuating the positive. Considering the state of the Suns — fully healthy, with largely the same roster as last season’s NBA Finals squad – compared with that of the Lakers — depleted, renovated — James’ rational attitude is understandable.
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
fadeawayworld.net

Joe Johnson Is The Only Active Player Who Has Played Against Michael Jordan

It has been more than 17 years since Michael Jordan retired for good from the NBA. Jordan, who is considered the GOAT by most fans, achieved everything an NBA player could wish for during his career. Be it winning trophies or earning fame, Jordan did it all. But considering Jordan...
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
hoopsrumors.com

Bulls To Sign Ersan Ilyasova Via Hardship Exception

The Bulls have agreed to sign free agent forward Ersan Ilyasova to a 10-day contract using a hardship exception, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne (Twitter link). The shorthanded Bulls, who currently have six players in the health and safety protocols, have already added Alfonzo McKinnie as...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's Christmas gift to his offensive line is one all golfers will love

Every great quarterback knows they would be nothing without their offensive line. The men in the trenches who give them the time to set and throw the perfect spiral on the game-winning touchdown deserve a little recognition too, especially around the holidays. Ever since former Miami Dolphins QB Dan Marino famously gifted Isotoner gloves to his teammates in a memorable 1980s commercial, it’s almost become a cliché for the starting QB to at the very minimum give them a gift card to Outback Steakhouse, but with each passing year (and as the QB salaries soar) the gifts become more extravagant.
JetsCountry

Ex-Jets Scout Warns New York Not to Draft Chris Olave

For quarterback Zach Wilson to have a chance to succeed, the Jets must surround him with as much offensive firepower as possible. Does that mean the Jets will select wide receiver Chris Olave out of Ohio State?. With receivers Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and Braxton Berrios all scheduled to become...
fantasypros.com

Tyler Lockett (Covid-19) 'looking unlikely' to play in Tuesday's game

Brady Henderson is reporting that Tyler Lockett, who is on the Covid-19 list, is looking unlikely to play in Week 15 against the Rams. The Seahawks and Rams each had a slew of Covid-19 cases that pushed their game to Tuesday. While some players were able to clear protocol before kickoff, Lockett isn't looking likely. Freddie Swain and D'Wayne Eskridge are risky pivots for those banking on Lockett's availability. Van Jefferson of the Los Angeles Rams, Quez Watkins with the Philadelphia Eagles, and DeAndre Carter of the Washington Football team may offer similar value in your leagues. This is a massive blow for Lockett managers but should ensure a hefty target share for D.K. Metcalf in this divisional game. With Lockett unexpected to play, expect the team to lean a bit heavier on Rashaad Penny, who is coming off a career game.
fantasypros.com

Kyle Yates (FantasyPros)

Did you know that Davis now has 13 career touchdowns on just 64 career receptions? This is one less receiving touchdown than DJ Moore has through double the number of career games and 286 receptions. While they certainly play different roles in their respective offenses, it just goes to show how talented Davis is and what he can do when he's given the opportunity. Coming off of a game in which he went 5-85-2, Davis belongs right back in your starting fantasy lineup. Cole Beasley is out this week due to COVID and Emmanuel Sanders is dealing with an injury currently. The opportunity is there for Davis to have a solid performance even in a tougher matchup on paper. He can be viewed as a low-end WR2 with upside.
fantasypros.com

Brandin Cooks placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

His status for Week 16 is suddenly up in the air. The 28-year-old is coming off back-to-back 100-yard performances, so his absence would certainly be felt by fantasy managers. We'll see if he can get cleared at some point later this week.
