Las Vegas Raiders- Browns game postponed until Monday

Brady Henderson is reporting that Tyler Lockett, who is on the Covid-19 list, is looking unlikely to play in Week 15 against the Rams. The Seahawks and Rams each had a slew of Covid-19 cases that pushed their game to Tuesday. While some players were able to clear protocol before kickoff, Lockett isn't looking likely. Freddie Swain and D'Wayne Eskridge are risky pivots for those banking on Lockett's availability. Van Jefferson of the Los Angeles Rams, Quez Watkins with the Philadelphia Eagles, and DeAndre Carter of the Washington Football team may offer similar value in your leagues. This is a massive blow for Lockett managers but should ensure a hefty target share for D.K. Metcalf in this divisional game. With Lockett unexpected to play, expect the team to lean a bit heavier on Rashaad Penny, who is coming off a career game.
