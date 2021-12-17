FPL Gameweek 18 Watchlist 2021/22: Fantasy players to watch out for

The globally-unwanted pandemic is still raging on and has seen a major uproar in recent weeks. Matches are being canceled all over the place, and there is no certainty over what will happen going forward. Similarly, Fantasy Premier League is a major mess, with unexpected blanks and injuries causing mayhem amongst the FPL community. Whilst the enjoyment of making the successful decision has been diminished recently, there is still the ability to impact a little of what is controllable. Having a squad of active players spread out amongst all teams is likely to be a game-changing factor ahead of the hectic weeks forthcoming. This article, FPL Fixture Watch Gameweek 19-23, 2021/22, covers the higher priority teams to target, and the less preferable as well accounting for the next 5 gameweeks.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO