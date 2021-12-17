ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Chisora knows he has become fan favourite with ‘blood and defeats’ and promises thrills in Joseph Parker rematch

By Wally Downes Jr
 6 days ago
DEREK CHISORA says he has earned the love from British fight fans with “blood and defeats.”

The 18st heavyweight has successfully flipped from bad-boy villain to public favourite in the twilight of his rollercoaster boxing career.

Chisora (right) is looking to avenge his defeat to New Zealand's Parker earlier this year Credit: PA
Chisora has been involved in several thrilling heavyweight fights Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Chisora, 37, claims he now receives the same kind of adulation awarded to British fight legends Frank Bruno, Nigel Benn and Ricky Hatton.

And as he prepared for Saturday night’s rematch revenge showdown with Kiwi Joseph Parker at the Manchester Arena, Chisora declared: “People tell me they love me.

“People can change from hate to love over time.

“If you lock a guy in a room with nothing but a jar of Marmite for 24-hours a day, sooner or later he is going to love it.

“Fans love me because I have earned it with blood and defeats. I have been robbed in fights and they want me to do well.

“One thing I have realised with British fans is once they love you they will ALWAYS love you.

Chisora has been knocked out twice in his career - against David Haye (above) and Dillian Whyte Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

“Ricky Hatton, Frank Bruno, Nigel Benn, when people see those guys they chant their names and cheer for them. They love them.

“But if the same people hate you, then you are f****d.

“If Audley Harrison walked into a room full of British boxing fans they would probably boo him and tell him to sit down.”

Chisora left his wild days behind him and is now a born-again Christian and devout father.

But he is never far away from a crazy comment as he added: “I look at boxing a little bit like drug dealing.

“If you have good product you will get customers coming back.

“If you have a s*** product, you will get no customers.”

Chisora struck up a friendship with Britain’s world heavyweight champ Tyson Fury over a two-fight rivalry that started in 2011.

But Fury has recently adopted Parker, 29, as his new buddy, opening up his Morecambe gym and home to train alongside the Kiwi.

However, Chisora - now nicknamed War - is out to show Fury which of his buddies is best.

He said: “Where Joe is from there is not much going in New Zealand so they need to latch on to things like a leech, but us Londoners are not like that.

“I am friends with Anthony Joshua and Conor Benn, but you don’t see me taking photos with them.

“I am best friends with politician Nigel Farage, but I am not wrapped around him every day.”

