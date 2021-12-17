Celebrate Friendship and Bring Home 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong now on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital

Ron's Gone Wrong is a really heartfelt story about friendship and is thought-provoking as well. After many delays due to the pandemic, "Ron's Gone Wrong", was finally released on October 22, 2021, to critical acclaim. The film has also earned almost $60 million worldwide at the box office. Now, fans or newcomers can get this thought-provoking film on 4K Blu-ray for their home entertainment collection. Middle schooler Barney Pudowski is the only kid in his class that doesn't have the newest and hottest toy, the "B-bot". This new toy is a robot buddy that has the sole purpose of helping a child make new friends. After Barney's novelty-selling father and his grandmother Donka realize that Barney has no friends, they decide to finally give in and purchase a B-bot. When they go to a Bubble store to buy it, they find out that the store is closed. However, lucky for them, a delivery driver had one on hand that had fallen out of the truck and was slightly damaged. They purchase the B-bot and bring it home to Barney as a late birthday present. Barney soon finds out that the B-bot isn't working correctly and decides to take it to the Bubble store to have it fixed on his own, trying to spare his dad's feelings. During a bullying mishap on the way, Barney sees that his B-bot is something other than what he thought - it was something that would stick up and fight for him. Unfortunately, this isn't seen as a positive thing by the manufacture and now Barney must fight to keep his new friend, who he names Ron, alive and in his possession.

