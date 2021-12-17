ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrate Friendship and Bring Home 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation’s Ron’s Gone Wrong now on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital

By Michele
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo commemorate the Blu-ray and Digital release of Ron’s Gone Wrong, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution announced today that cast members Zach Galifianakis, Olivia Colman and Ed Helms will be donating “buddy benches” to schools of their choice. The hilarious animated comedy from 20th Century Studios...

Michigan State
Olivia Colman
Person
Joe Kelley
Person
Ed Helms
Person
Zach Galifianakis
