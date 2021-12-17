ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19 left me on a ventilator for four days… but still I respect players who have decided not to get jabbed

By Troy Deeney
 6 days ago

I SPENT four days in hospital on a ventilator, suffering from Covid, in the spring of 2020.

And I have a team-mate at Birmingham, Neil Etheridge, who almost died from the disease.

Troy Deeney reveals he spent four days in hospital last year after contracting coronavirus Credit: The Sun
Deeney doesn't believe it should be mandatory for footballers to be double vaccinated Credit: PA

You may recall that when the Premier League’s Project Restart was getting under way, I didn’t report back for training at Watford for two weeks because I was so concerned about whether it was safe.

Remember, this was at a time when the nation was still living under lockdown restrictions and many months before there was a vaccine.

At that time, I was slaughtered by several well-known media commentators.

I was told that I didn’t want football to return and for the season to be declared null and void, simply so I could protect my own pay packet and have another year as a Premier League player — given that Watford were in a relegation fight.

Now some of those same people are saying it is a disgrace all footballers haven’t been vaccinated — presumably because the players have the same health and safety concerns I had.

I was quite seriously ill with this virus, having struggled for breath during Watford’s last match before lockdown against Crystal Palace and I ended up being hospitalised.

Yet I was told my reluctance to return to training was because of personal greed.

That’s always the way with footballers. We’re always greedy. There’s rarely any consideration that we’re human beings with the same issues as anyone else.

I am double-jabbed now and I feel far safer. At Birmingham, we’re being tested for Covid three times a week and in the Premier League they are under an even stricter regime.

But I have no qualms about having been sceptical and about demanding the full facts before Project Restart happened in June last year.

I had some full and frank discussions with Dr Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, after he was detailed to explain to players how Project Restart would work.

I challenged him on some aspects and I think he appreciated the debates we had.

It did not surprise me to hear that 25 per cent of players in the Football League have no intention of being vaccinated against Covid.

From my experiences, in the two dressing rooms I’ve been in, and when speaking to other players, that figure sounds about right.

I also don’t believe the figures for vaccine hesitancy in football are hugely different to those in society at large — especially if you break the figures down into age and ethnic groups.

I don’t understand why footballers always have to be at the forefront of every debate.

Just as I didn’t understand why we were expected to go back to work after the first wave of Covid, before most other people had done so, and just as we were all automatically expected to donate significant chunks of our wages to fund the NHS.

Of course, players talk about Covid. A dressing-room environment is much like a pub.

You might have one group of players having a serious debate about vaccines, while some others don’t want to get involved.

Soon after I arrived at Birmingham in the summer, there were long conversations about vaccines. At times the debate got quite heated.

Some players, like other young people, believe that because they are so fit and healthy they are invincible and don’t need the vaccine.

And some footballers, like other members of society, are influenced by scare stories and conspiracy theories on social media and the internet.

Deeney departed Watford in the summer after 11 years at Vicarage Road Credit: Getty
Deeney has chipped in with four goals and three assists in 16 Championship games this term Credit: Getty

Also, I think we’re getting mixed messages from the Prime Minister when it comes to Covid. I’d rather listen to the scientists, who make a lot more sense.

I’m double-jabbed and I think it’s the right thing to do. But I also think we should respect personal choice.

At Birmingham, we had a group of players, maybe around 20, who were jabbed up or had jabs booked, and a smaller group, say about five, who did not want to be vaccinated.

When we debated it, we got to the point where I said, ‘Are we saying that we don’t want anything to do with these players who aren’t vaccinated? That we didn’t want to go near them? We want to ostracise them from the group?’

And we unanimously agreed this wasn’t the case, that those who didn’t want to be jabbed were entitled to their own choices.

This issue of whether or not players are vaccinated has been thrown into a sharper focus now that a series of matches in the Premier League and EFL have been postponed in the last week due to rising numbers of Covid cases.

There is talk the NFL are going to make vaccines mandatory for all players. I don’t think I agree with that, even though it would make the situation clearer.

I would welcome it if there was more transparency over the number of players who are Covid-positive before a fixture is called off. The rules seem very unclear and open to accusations of favouritism as it stands.

I’ve heard people arguing that with Covid so rife in football, we should have a ‘circuit-breaker’ and call all games off, maybe until the middle of January.

That would only make sense if we could guarantee that everything would be clear after such a break — and that isn’t the case.

Covid is something we are going to have to live with — in football and the wider world — probably for another few years at least.

Once Project Restart happened — and football became an exception when most people were still under lockdown — I always felt that we’d never have another complete shutdown of the game again.

The show must go on, the show will go on. And footballers will continue to have differing views on vaccines, just like everyone else does.

We can continue to try to reason with those people who are reluctant to get the vaccine.

But I’m not in favour of shaming or shunning footballers, or any other people, who have made a choice not to be jabbed.

A number of recent games in the Premier League have been postponed due to Covid Credit: Getty

Neil Etheridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
